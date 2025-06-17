STRATA Network-Based Physical AI Platform Leads The Way To Future Mobility

Terbine's STRATA Will Synchronize & Orchestrate Autonomous Machines Of All Types www.terbine.com

Terbine’s Agentic AI-Powered Platform Will Transform the Way Intelligent Machines Interact With Each Other And The World They’ll Operate In

By harnessing Agentic AI at the edge, Terbine is building a crucial orchestration layer. I see STRATA emerging as the intelligent nerve center for physical AI as it evolves into a global ecosystem.” — Jamie Allison, Terbine Board Member and former Ford Executive

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terbine, a pioneer in orchestrating intelligent mobility systems, today unveiled STRATA, a groundbreaking Agentic AI-powered platform designed to supervise, synchronize and orchestrate the interactions of autonomous machines with infrastructure and each other. STRATA represents a critical new layer of intelligence for the rapidly expanding universe of smart mobility—from electric vehicles and delivery drones to bipedal robots and infrastructure sensors. STRATA utilizes Google AI and is intended to operate on NVIDIA’s upcoming mobile edge computing processors embedded in public, commercial and defense networks.Leveraging recent advances in low-latency 5G communications, AI edge computing, and sensor integration, STRATA will deliver real-time coordination and environmental responsiveness, bringing safety, efficiency, and situational intelligence to complex machine operations."As a member of the team that led future mobility at Ford, I see STRATA emerging as the intelligent nerve center for physical AI as it evolves into a global ecosystem. Terbine isn’t just enabling autonomy—by harnessing Agentic AI at the edge, it's building that crucial orchestration layer between infrastructure and machines including vehicles, drones, support infrastructure and more. That’s the ‘STRATA-spheric’ leap needed as we scale the future of mobility.."— Jamie Allison, Terbine Board Member and former Ford ExecutiveWhile many companies are focused on in-vehicle autonomy and driving systems, Terbine is building the network brain that enables intelligent machines to interoperate seamlessly. Key features of STRATA include:- Supervision: Oversight and real-time fault detection across charging and infrastructure systems- Synchronization: Connecting and coordinating vehicles, drones, and robots with their environments- Orchestration: Managing swarms of autonomous machines with policy-driven, distributed AI logic“Thanks to AI, the mobility landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace - at Terbine we’re building the intelligent supervisory layer that will allow machines to truly function in harmony amongst themselves and with the world around them,” said David Knight, CEO of Terbine. “STRATA will enable real-time orchestration, fault resolution, and hyper-efficient use of infrastructure using Agentic AI both in the cloud and at the edge.”STRATA is being rolled out in phased deployments, each unlocking new capabilities for smart mobility. One of STRATA’s first applications is addressing the increasingly complicated electric vehicle (EV) charging ecosystem. Through AI-driven analytics and policy-based decisioning, STRATA provides oversight and automated remediation for the most common causes of charging failures—benefiting both consumers and commercial fleet operators. The platform integrates sensor and telematics data from vehicles, chargers, and cloud networks to anticipate issues before they impact users, helping to make EV charging dependable and scalable.About TerbineTerbine is developing STRATA, a new intelligent software layer across the global mobility landscape using Agentic AI. Focused on orchestrating the interactions of autonomous vehicles, drones, robots, and infrastructure systems, Terbine aims to lead the emerging market for machine-level interoperation—delivering both operational benefits and new monetization opportunities at massive scale. From orchestrating billions of machine-to-machine interactions to enabling hyper-scaled operations at the edge, Terbine is laying the foundation for the next generation of infrastructure intelligence.

