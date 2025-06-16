Henderson Man Arrested, Charged in Homicide Investigation
CHESTER COUNTY – Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, working alongside the Henderson Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, Chester County Sheriff’s Office, and Adamsville Police Department, have arrested a Henderson man in connection to a homicide.
On June 15th, at the request of 26th Judicial District Attorney General Jody Pickens, authorities began investigating the death of Myron Fulton (DOB 9/10/1985). Henderson Police initially responded to reports of a shooting and found Fulton deceased on Harmon Street. The shooter fled on foot. During the investigation, authorities developed information leading them to Ashton Smith-Carter (DOB 1/27/1970) as the person responsible for shooting and killing Fulton. Investigators determined two juvenile victims were also present at the time of the shooting.
On Monday, Smith-Carter surrendered to Adamsville police. Authorities arrested him, charging Smith-Carter with First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, and Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon Involved. Smith-Carter was transferred and booked into the Chester County Jail.
The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.
