Change in Disaster Recovery Center Hours in South Texas

AUSTIN – In coordination with the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) have been staffing Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) to offer face-to-face help to residents of the four South Texas counties affected by the severe storms and flooding that occurred March 26-28, 2025.

Starting Saturday, June 21, new weekend hours of operation for all seven DRCs are:

Saturdays: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sundays: Closed

Weekday hours remain the same: Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All DRCs will be closed for the Juneteenth Holiday (Thursday, June 19); and reopen on Friday, June 20, at 8 a.m.

Homeowners and renters in Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy counties may be eligible for FEMA assistance for losses not covered by insurance.

FEMA and SBA support state-led recovery efforts at the recovery centers. Staff can help survivors apply for federal assistance. They can also identify potential needs and connect survivors with local, state and federal agencies, as well as nonprofits and community groups.

The list of DRCs by county is as follows:

Cameron County

San Benito Parks and Recreation Building

705 N Bowie St.

San Benito, TX

Harlingen Convention Center

701 Harlingen Heights

Harlingen, TX 78552

Hidalgo County

Las Palmas Community Center

1921 N. 25th St.

McAllen, TX

Pharr Development & Research Center

850 W. Dicker Rd

Pharr, TX

Weslaco EDC

275 S. Kansas Ave.

Weslaco, TX 78596

Starr County

Starr County Courthouse Annex

100 N FM 3167

Rio Grande City, TX 78582

Willacy County

Sebastian Community Center

434 West 8th St.

Sebastian, TX 78594

For information and to apply online visit SBA.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

Survivors can apply to FEMA in several ways including going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Calls are accepted every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT. Help is available in most languages.

If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For more information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4871. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/