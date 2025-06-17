From Forgotten to Frontline: Giving New Life to Forgotten Devices

Devices donated to the 911 Cell Phone Bank are committed to helping create success stories for victims and survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking.

Lost devices become lifelines. 911 Cell Phone Bank turns unclaimed devices into free, secure phones for survivors and victims of trafficking and abuse.

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year, thousands of cell phones and smart devices are abandoned—left behind in hotel rooms, amusement parks, casinos, transit hubs, and other venues. Most of these unclaimed items are either locked away or discarded. But thanks to the 911 Cell Phone Bank, these forgotten devices are getting a second life—as a lifeline for victims of human trafficking and domestic violence.

For over two decades, the 911 Cell Phone Bank has collected unclaimed electronics from lost-and-found departments across the country, securely wiped them of personal data, and distributed them—preloaded with 60 days of free cellular service—to law enforcement and victim advocacy agencies nationwide.

Why is this so critical? Because abusers and traffickers often use phones to monitor, track, and isolate their victims. For someone trying to escape, access to a safe, untraceable phone can be the key to survival.

No Cost. No Hassle. Just Help.

Participating businesses incur no cost. The 911 Cell Phone Bank provides prepaid shipping, supplies, and administrative support. Devices are sanitized using Department of Defense-level protocols, protecting both donors and recipients. It’s a secure, responsible, and socially impactful way to handle unclaimed electronics.

Law enforcement agencies across the country have experienced the difference.

“It all boils down to money for most agencies, and your program is free. The customer service is exceptional,” says Detective Brian Walter from the Menomonee Falls Police Department. “Before, these phones were incinerated—adding carcinogens to the environment. Now, they’re helping people.”

In Reno, Nevada, Paula Halade of the Reno Police Department says the program has been a game-changer. “I can’t imagine a world without 911CPB. If it wasn’t here, it would be a huge detriment to our clients.” She praises the organization’s follow-through and integrity, and even follows up with referrals to help spread the word.

Jacobo Moya, VAU Volunteer Coordinator with the Colorado Springs Police Department, tells everyone he knows. “I talk about the program all the time. When people mention old phones, I tell them this is a safe, secure way to help victims across the country.”

In Boise, Idaho, where resources are limited despite being the largest city in the state, Norma Kukla of the Boise Police Department calls the program “lifechanging” for both survivors and advocates who need to stay in contact with them.

Join the Mission

Even as donations ebb and flow, agencies remain committed—shipping hundreds of phones each month that are turned into powerful tools for change.

To learn more, donate, or become a partner, visit www.911CellPhoneBank.org or email info@911cellphonebank.org.

Together, we can turn what was once forgotten into someone’s path to freedom from Human Trafficking or Domestic Violence.

