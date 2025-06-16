Governor Mills Announces Visit to New Brunswick and Nova Scotia to Reaffirm Maine's Relationship with Canada

MAINE, June 16 - Back to current news.

Boston, MASSACHUSETTS -- Governor Janet Mills announced today that she will travel to Atlantic Canada next week to promote Maine as a top destination for Canadian tourists and to strengthen cross-border relationships and economic ties.

The Governor made the announcement during today's summit between Northeastern Governors and Canadian Premiers at the Massachusetts State House in Boston. The convening was organized by Governor Mills and Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey to discuss the impact of the president's tariffs and how American and Canadian leaders can maintain economic relations that benefit local businesses and residents in energy, trade, tourism, and manufacturing.

Details regarding the Governor's trip to the Maritime Provinces -- which will include bilateral meetings with New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt and Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston -- will be released by the Governor's Office later this week.

"Maine has long enjoyed a special relationship with our Canadian neighbors," said Governor Mills. "As summer begins, I look forward to visiting New Brunswick and Nova Scotia to showcase everything Maine has to offer -- from our beautiful coastline and vibrant downtowns to our world-class food, outdoor recreation, and welcoming communities. We want Canadians to know: Maine is open and excited to welcome you." "Maine, the Northeastern US and Eastern Canada share not just a border, but an economy as well," said Wade Merritt, President of Maine International Trade Center. "Our state is located the center of a dynamic, binational region, and we enjoy close linkages to our Canadian neighbors in natural resources, manufacturing, tourism, and energy. Today's meeting -- and next week's visit -- will give insights on how best to build on that strong foundation to the benefit of Maine's people and businesses."

In addition to Governor Mills and Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, participants in today's summit included Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Prince Edward Island Premier Rob Lantz, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt, and Newfoundland and Labrador Premier John Hogan.

Governor Mills has been a consistent champion of Maine's relationship with Canada. Since taking office, Governor Mills has worked closely with her fellow Governors and the Premiers of Eastern Canada. She has regularly attended the annual New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers (NEG-ECP) to discuss shared economic, energy and environmental priorities.

In the wake of the president's actions and rhetoric toward Canada, Governor Mills has worked to make sure Canadians are welcome in Maine. Last month, the Governor unveiled new signs welcoming Canadian visitors during a roundtable with York County business leaders impacted by declining visitation from Canada. She has brought Maine's message of welcome directly to the Canadian people through television appearances on CBC News Network's Rosemary Barton Live, CTV Atlantic News, and CBC New Brunswick.

Canadian visitors are an important part of Maine's tourism economy. In 2024, nearly 800,000 Canadian visitors spent approximately $497.7 million in Maine, according to the Maine Office of Tourism. Overall, the state welcomed 14.8 million visitors, who spent more than $9.2 billion, supporting 115,900 jobs and generating $5.4 billion in wages.