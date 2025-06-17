Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Thrills Fort Worth with Unforgettable Juneteenth Celebration and High-Stakes Competition

BPIR Texas Connection Series Bull Rider BPIR 41st logo Valeria Howard Cunningham, President & CEO of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo

Exciting Third Leg of the BPIR's Texas Connection Series in Partnership with the PBR

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR), the nation’s only African American touring rodeo association, lit up the Cowtown Coliseum with two performances on Saturday, June 14, as part of its Texas Connection Series Juneteenth Celebration in partnership with PBR (Professional Bull Riders). The third stop on the BPIR Texas Connection Series delivered fierce competition, electrifying entertainment, and heartfelt tributes to Black cowboy heritage.

Audiences from across Texas, US and the world gathered to celebrate freedom, legacy, and culture through elite rodeo sport and soul-stirring performances. The rodeo had visitors from Asia, Germany, Scotland, England and France. The Juneteenth event featured traditional rodeo events—Bull Riding, Steer Wrestling, Bareback and Ranch Bronc Riding, Barrel Racing, Breakaway, Team Roping, and the show stopper with the junior rodeo events—bringing the crowd to its feet in every round.

Rodeo Results – Main Show Highlights

Ranch Bronc Riding:

Lamar Hankins – 73 points

A strong, commanding ride that opened the competition with impact.

Steer Wrestling:

Tony Aska – 5.11 seconds

Quick hands and clean technique delivered the win.

Ladies Breakaway Roping:

Denim Goff – 2.29 seconds

A flawless, fast run that showcased perfect timing.

Ladies Steer Undecorating:

Jasmine Goodman – 1.49 seconds

A sharp, well-executed grab that sealed the victory.

Team Roping:

Devon Johnson & Montrel Gilder – 4.16 seconds

This dynamic duo delivered precision and teamwork.

Open Tie Down Roping:

King Pickett – 7.68 seconds

A dominant performance from a skilled roper.

Ladies Barrel Racing:

Denim Goff – 13.741 seconds

Goff claimed another title with speed and control.

Bull Riding:

Travoris Zeno – 69 points

A tough and crowd-thrilling ride that held through the clock.

Jr. Tie Down:

Trayson Graves – 9.66 seconds

Youth and skill combined in a smart, clean run.

Jr. Breakaway Roping:

Harrel Williams – 5.13 seconds

A fast and accurate performance from a rising talent.

Jr. Barrels:

Zoey Wilburd – 14.560 seconds

Another confident and well-paced ride around the barrels.

Powder Puff Barrels:

Kalli Poole – 16.732 seconds

Poole’s smooth turns and steady speed earned her the top spot.

Progressive Round Winners – Event Highlights

Ranch Bronc Riding:

Arthur Taylor – 67 points

Taylor’s grit and determination shone through in a well-controlled ride that earned him top honors in this rough stock event.

Steer Wrestling:

KJ Smith – 4.41 seconds

A flawless combination of speed and power. Smith executed a picture-perfect bulldogging run to claim the progressive round.

Ladies Breakaway Roping:

Breanna Meyers – 4.05 seconds

Meyers delivered a clean and confident loop that connected fast, demonstrating excellent roping instincts under pressure.

Ladies Steer Undecorating:

Natasha Harrison – 1.40 seconds

Harrison came in fast and precise, securing the win with one of the quickest times seen all weekend.

Team Roping:

Montrel Gilder & Kevin Greenwood – 4.43 seconds

This veteran pair brought chemistry and sharp coordination, catching clean with impressive timing.

Open Tie Down Roping:

Trent Hightower – 8.61 seconds

Hightower’s smooth tie-down performance balanced precision with control, earning him the fastest time of the round.

Ladies Barrel Racing:

Denim Goff – 13.589 seconds

Goff dominated once again with a tight, fast run that confirmed her status as a barrel racing powerhouse across both rounds.

Bull Riding:

Travoris Zeno – 82 points

Zeno delivered one of the most memorable rides of the weekend—gritty, focused, and high-scoring. His consistent performance across both rounds was a major highlight of the show.

The show also featured Dacia Kings, Fort Worth’s 2024 Soul Country Music™ Star finalist, who delivered a stirring rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Black National Anthem. Ms. Kings also bookended the afternoon performance with live sets, weaving country soul and storytelling into the day’s celebration.

BPIR’s own DJ and Music Director Tiffany Guess kept the energy high leading fans in the lively Boots on the Ground Line Dance Challenge, which turned the Cowtown Coliseum outdoor stage into one massive, moving tribute to Juneteenth joy.

BPIR President and Producer Valeria Howard Cunningham remarked: “This celebration reminds us that rodeo is more than a sport, it’s a living legacy.

The passion and talent displayed today honor our ancestors while paving the way for tomorrow’s champions.”

The Juneteenth Rodeo at Cowtown Coliseum was a resounding celebration of unity, resilience, and Black cowboy excellence—BPIR style. More than a showcase of athleticism and tradition, it was a powerful tribute to freedom, heritage, and the enduring spirit of community. From thrilling competition, vibrant cultural moments and energized crowd engagement, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo continues to honor its legacy. As we commemorate Juneteenth, we proudly stand at the intersection of history and progress, telling our stories, uplifting our communities, and inspiring the next generation through the transformative power of rodeo.

Next Stop: Oakland, CA

Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 2:30 PM & Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 2:30 PM

Rowell Ranch Rodeo Park 9725 Dublin Canyon Rd., Castro Valley, CA 94552

For tickets, vendor inquiries, and general information, contact: Sheri Vason – 925.230.8082 Email: svason@billpickettrodeo.com

To learn more, visit: www.billpickettrodeo.com

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR): Founded in 1984 by Lu Vason, the

Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo is the nation’s longest-running African American touring rodeo.

Created to honor the legacy of legendary cowboy Bill Pickett, BPIR showcases the history, culture,

and contributions of Black cowboys and cowgirls, while providing a national platform for today’s

top Black rodeo athletes.

About PBR (Professional Bull Riders): PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization.

More than 1,000 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR

Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton

Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR’s international

circuits in Australia, Brazil, and Canada. In 2022, the organization launched PBR

Teams—10 teams of the world’s best bull riders competing for a new championship—as well as

the PBR Challenger Series with more than 50 annual events nationwide. PBR events are broadcast

on CBS Television Network and Paramount+. PBR is a subsidiary of TKO Group Holdings, Inc.

(NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and entertainment company. For more information, visit

PBR.com, or follow on Facebook atFacebook.com/PBR, X at X.com/PBR, Instagram at

Instagram.com/PBR and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.

