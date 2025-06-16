State Visit by President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto, 16 June 2025

President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto made a State Visit to Singapore on 16 June 2025. This is President Prabowo’s first State Visit to Singapore. President Prabowo received a ceremonial welcome at Parliament House, where he called on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. President Tharman hosted a State Banquet in honour of President Prabowo.

During President Prabowo’s call on President Tharman, they reaffirmed the strong bilateral relations underpinned by decades of mutually beneficial cooperation, regular high-level exchanges, and a deep reservoir of trust and goodwill. President Tharman and President Prabowo discussed the broad range of areas in which Singapore and Indonesia are strengthening cooperation, including in the green economy, data centres, education, and in Indonesia’s move to strengthen its agricultural sector. They agreed that, as partners and neighbours, Singapore and Indonesia could achieve much by working together.

They also exchanged views on regional and global issues, including strengthening cooperation within ASEAN to navigate an increasingly complex global geopolitical environment.

A new orchid hybrid, Paraphalanthe Dora Sigar Soemitro was named in honour of the late mother of President Prabowo.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

16 JUNE 2025