N Street Bridge will close for replacement

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from DeBernardi Construction Company will be closing access to the N Street Bridge over the Bitter Creek near the Rock Springs Civic Center beginning on Thursday, June 19, to remove the old bridge and begin construction on the new bridge.

Beginning Wednesday, June 18, crews will be in the area setting up vibration monitoring equipment. Once the vibration monitoring is in place, crews will begin work on dismantling the old bridge. Crews will cut the deck into removable pieces and then remove the girders. The bridge construction will be completed first, and then crews will work on the surrounding pavement and roadwork.

Traffic will be detoured around the project, and crews will maintain access to local residential areas. During construction, travelers will not have access to the bridge. Those wishing to access the Civic Center will have to do so by way of Pilot Butte Ave.

The scope of work will include rebuilding the bridge, sidewalk/curb and gutter, asphalt paving and traffic control work. The project was awarded to DeBernardi Construction Company, Inc. on Dec. 19, 2024 and the completion date for the project is set for Oct. 31, 2025. Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to be cautious of roadside workers and obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info, select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/ 511NotifyAnnouncement.html.