TDI Strengthens Cybersecurity Leadership with Strategic Acquisition of Gray Tier Technologies

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TDI , an established pioneer in Cybersecurity Performance Management (CPM)™, proudly announces its acquisition of Gray Tier Technologies LLC, a highly specialized cybersecurity firm based in Alexandria, VA. Founded in 2014 by James Icenogle and led by CEO Kristin Icenogle, Gray Tier shares TDI’s exclusive dedication to cybersecurity and a deep alignment with TDI’s core values: integrity, innovation, and a people-first approach.Gray Tier’s expertise spans Cyber Strategy, Cloud & Network Security, Digital Forensics & Incident Response, Zero Trust Architecture, DevSecOps, Offensive and Defensive Cybersecurity, and SOC-as-a-Service (SOCaaS), significantly broadening TDI’s already comprehensive cyber capabilities and empowering clients to meet evolving threats head-on.“The best just got better,” said Paul Innella, CEO of TDI. “This acquisition significantly expands our customer footprint into key federal defense, civil, and intelligence agencies, positioning TDI for substantial growth and increased market impact. Gray Tier’s singular commitment to cybersecurity and their people-first culture make this acquisition an ideal strategic fit, enhancing our technical dominance and innovation leadership. Importantly, their dedicated all-cyber platform continues the spirit of one of our major differentiators - we are not an IT company doing cyber; we are cyber!”Existing customers will benefit greatly from TDI’s proven systemic cross-program collaboration, demonstrated by innovations like HyPerRMF™ - a methodology known for significantly accelerating the path to Authority to Operate (ATO). This integration will enable the rapid introduction of new frameworks, methodologies, and techniques across both new and existing client bases.Guided by TDI’s COO, Gail Rissler, whose extensive acquisition experience ensures a smooth transition, Gray Tier will be seamlessly integrated into TDI in strategically aligned areas, while its organizational structure and divisions will remain intact for now. Clients can expect continuity, retaining the same personnel and leadership teams, now enhanced with TDI’s expanded resources and capabilities.Moreover, Gray Tier’s high-end SOC, DevSecOps, and offensive cybersecurity expertise will further drive innovation within CPM™, strengthening TDI’s pioneering vision and enabling clients to address sophisticated cyber challenges more effectively than ever before.This acquisition honors the legacy of Gray Tier’s founder, James Icenogle, ensuring his vision, culture, and innovative spirit continue to thrive within TDI. Together, TDI and Gray Tier bring synergistic competencies, complementary customer markets, and a unified commitment to strategic partnerships, certifications, innovation, and excellence. The combined strengths of these two cybersecurity leaders position TDI for significant growth and continued industry leadership — shaping the future of cybersecurity, together.About TDITDI’s journey began in 2001 with a vision to Cybersecure the World. For nearly 25 years, our one and only focus has been delivering cybersecurity solutions - we are not an IT company doing cyber, WE ARE CYBER! From ship to shore to skies & eyes above, from legislative halls of power to warriors under fire, our full-stack cyber solutions fortify highly-attacked & critical organizations. We are the established leader and pioneer of Cybersecurity Performance Management (CPM)™, TDI’s foundational core competency and the glue which binds together our other capabilities of Cyber Operations and Cyber GRC. TDI’s CPM platform, CnSight, mitigates risk, improves ROI, and provides continuous compliance & cyber visibility to ensure mission-critical cyber outcomes. Finally, TDI serves as an industry thought leader through published pieces, seminars, lectures, and interviews (ABC, CNBC, PBS, Forbes, MSNBC, EuroNews, Financial Times, Fox News, Federal News Radio, etc.). TDI’s work is repeatedly awarded, including via the U.S. Department of Labor’s HIRE Vets Platinum Award and, for five years running, the Best Cybersecurity Performance Management Platform from The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

