TDI’s CnSight® Awarded Cybersecurity Excellence Gold Award in Cyber Performance Management (CPM)™ for 5th Year in a Row

This recognition reaffirms TDI’s legacy of innovation and our unwavering commitment to enhancing cyber resilience for our customers. This award recognizes our vision to Cybersecure the World.” — Jesse Dean

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the 5th consecutive year, TDI ’s CnSight® has been awarded the Cybersecurity Excellence Gold Award in the Cybersecurity Performance Management (CPM)™ category for 2025!TDI developed the first automated CPM platform in CnSight, a robust, scalable, yet lightweight agentless modern enterprise analytics solution enabling CPM at scale. CnSight readily integrates with, and supercharges your existing cyber tools and data sets, offering unprecedented visibility and the most effective way to measure cyber performance, reduce systemic risk, and achieve data-driven outcomes.“We congratulate Tetrad Digital Integrity (TDI) on this outstanding achievement in the ‘Cybersecurity Performance Management’ category of the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, founder of Cybersecurity Insiders and organizer of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “As we celebrate 10 years of recognizing excellence in cybersecurity, your innovation, commitment, and leadership set a powerful example for the entire industry.”TDI’s CIO, Jesse Dean stated, “This recognition reaffirms both TDI’s legacy of innovation and our unwavering commitment to enhancing cyber resilience for our customers. We appreciate Cybersecurity Insiders for recognizing our efforts to drive meaningful change and shape the future of our industry."About Cybersecurity Performance Management (CPM)™TDI defined and created the Cybersecurity Performance Management (CPM) framework in 2017 to help organizations achieve more in cybersecurity and resilience. Recognized by Gartneras a new category with a “High Benefit Rating”, CPM is the practical and proven approach for unprecedented visibility into meaningful quantitative measures of cyber performance, aligned to strategic cyber objectives, tracked over time. TDI’s methodology closes the gap, providing a visible baseline and continuous management and improvement across dimensions of risk management, compliance, and operational effectiveness for a state of assured cyber readiness across the enterprise.About TDITDI’s journey began in 2001 with a vision to Cybersecure the World. For nearly 25 years, our one and only focus has been delivering cybersecurity solutions - we are not an IT company doing cyber, WE ARE CYBER! From ship to shore to skies & eyes above, from legislative halls of power to warriors under fire, our full-stack cyber solutions fortify highly-attacked & critical organizations. We are the established leader and pioneer of Cybersecurity Performance Management (CPM)™, TDI’s foundational core competency and the glue which binds together our other capabilities of Cyber Operations and Cyber GRC. TDI’s CPM platform, CnSight, mitigates risk, improves ROI, and provides continuous compliance & cyber visibility to ensure mission-critical cyber outcomes. Finally, TDI serves as an industry thought leader through published pieces, seminars, lectures, and interviews (ABC, CNBC, PBS, Forbes, MSNBC, EuroNews, Financial Times, Fox News, Federal News Radio, etc.). TDI’s work is repeatedly awarded, including via the U.S. Department of Labor’s HIRE Vets Platinum Award and, for five years running, the Best Cybersecurity Performance Management Platform from The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

