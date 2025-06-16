Submit Release
House Resolution 255 Printer's Number 1888

PENNSYLVANIA, June 16 - House Resolution 255

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

RAPP, ZIMMERMAN, VENKAT, GREINER, CAUSER, ROWE, STENDER, RIVERA, VITALI

Short Title

A Resolution designating the week of September 21 through 27, 2025, as "Surgical Technologist Week" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Resolution Designating the Week of September 21 through 27, 2025, as "Surgical Technologist Week" in Pennsylvania

Actions

1888 Referred to HEALTH, June 10, 2025
Reported as committed, June 16, 2025

