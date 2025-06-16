House Resolution 5 Printer's Number 0035

PENNSYLVANIA, June 16 - Sponsors CONKLIN, KHAN, NEILSON, SANCHEZ, PIELLI, HILL-EVANS, CIRESI, MENTZER, SCHLOSSBERG, PICKETT, HOHENSTEIN, HARKINS, PASHINSKI, FREEMAN, GREEN

Short Title A Resolution designating September 18, 2025, and September 18, 2026, as "State Grange Day" in Pennsylvania and celebrating the Pennsylvania State Grange on its 152nd and 153rd anniversaries.

Memo Subject Celebrating the Anniversary of the Pennsylvania State Grange

