House Bill 1318 Printer's Number 1511

PENNSYLVANIA, June 16 - House Bill 1318 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors CIRESI, HILL-EVANS, HADDOCK, SANCHEZ, D. WILLIAMS, DELLOSO Short Title An Act amending Title 8 (Boroughs and Incorporated Towns) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in associations and organizations, further providing for county and regional associations of boroughs. Memo Subject Fairness in County Borough Association Dues Actions 1511 Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, April 28, 2025 Reported as committed, May 14, 2025 First consideration, May 14, 2025 Laid on the table, May 14, 2025 Removed from table, June 16, 2025 Generated 06/16/2025 07:37 PM

