House Bill 1318 Printer's Number 1511

PENNSYLVANIA, June 16 - House Bill 1318

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

CIRESI, HILL-EVANS, HADDOCK, SANCHEZ, D. WILLIAMS, DELLOSO

Short Title

An Act amending Title 8 (Boroughs and Incorporated Towns) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in associations and organizations, further providing for county and regional associations of boroughs.

Memo Subject

Fairness in County Borough Association Dues

Actions

1511 Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, April 28, 2025
Reported as committed, May 14, 2025
First consideration, May 14, 2025
Laid on the table, May 14, 2025
Removed from table, June 16, 2025

