House Bill 1318 Printer's Number 1511
PENNSYLVANIA, June 16 - House Bill 1318
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
CIRESI, HILL-EVANS, HADDOCK, SANCHEZ, D. WILLIAMS, DELLOSO
Short Title
An Act amending Title 8 (Boroughs and Incorporated Towns) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in associations and organizations, further providing for county and regional associations of boroughs.
Memo Subject
Fairness in County Borough Association Dues
Actions
|1511
|Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, April 28, 2025
|Reported as committed, May 14, 2025
|First consideration, May 14, 2025
|Laid on the table, May 14, 2025
|Removed from table, June 16, 2025
