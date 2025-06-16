Submit Release
House Bill 994 Printer's Number 1078

PENNSYLVANIA, June 16 - Sponsors

KRUEGER, MADDEN, PROBST, McNEILL, HOWARD, HOHENSTEIN, SANCHEZ, CIRESI, ISAACSON, WARREN, SHUSTERMAN, STEELE, SCHLOSSBERG, MALAGARI, GUENST, MATZIE, HANBIDGE

Short Title

An Act amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in game or wildlife protection, prohibiting the purchase, sale, offer for sale or possession with intent to sell covered animal parts or products; and imposing penalties.

Memo Subject

Co-Sponsorship: Prohibiting Wildlife Trafficking in Pennsylvania

