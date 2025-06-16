House Bill 1095 Printer's Number 1190
PENNSYLVANIA, June 16 - Sponsors
SMITH-WADE-EL, FIEDLER, J. HARRIS, KRAJEWSKI, SANCHEZ, RABB, McNEILL, HILL-EVANS, HOHENSTEIN, KENYATTA, BOROWSKI, KINKEAD, D. WILLIAMS, POWELL, MADDEN, KHAN, BOYD, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, WARREN, OTTEN, GIRAL, GREEN, WAXMAN, WEBSTER, KAZEEM, MAYES, RIVERA, GUZMAN, T. DAVIS, ABNEY, SHUSTERMAN, STEELE, MAJOR, TWARDZIK, TAKAC, DALEY
Short Title
An Act amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in dockets, indices and other records, providing for limited access to eviction information; and requiring the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts to process records.
Memo Subject
Fair Housing Access: Sealing Eviction Records to Protect Tenants & Communities
