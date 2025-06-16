House Bill 150 Printer's Number 1386

PENNSYLVANIA, June 16 - Sponsors KRAJEWSKI, ECKER, HILL-EVANS, RABB, GUENST, McNEILL, FIEDLER, MAYES, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, VENKAT, SANCHEZ, KHAN, DALEY, BOROWSKI, D. WILLIAMS, WEBSTER, WAXMAN, KINKEAD, WARREN, HOHENSTEIN, MADDEN, DAVIDSON, GREEN, M. JONES, CURRY, N. NELSON, CONKLIN, POWELL, SALISBURY, FRANKEL, A. BROWN, PIELLI, TAKAC, PARKER, DONAHUE, McCLINTON, MULLINS, CARROLL, HANBIDGE, SCOTT, FLEMING, BRIGGS

Short Title An Act amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sentencing, repealing provisions relating to transfer of inmates in need of medical treatment and providing for modification of an imposed term of imprisonment for reasons of illness.

Memo Subject Updating Pennsylvania’s Medical Release Program

Generated 06/16/2025 07:37 PM

