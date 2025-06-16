Submit Release
House Bill 538 Printer's Number 0531

PENNSYLVANIA, June 16 - House Bill 538

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

LEADBETER, HAMM, STEHR, KAUFFMAN, M. BROWN, KUTZ, ZIMMERMAN, FINK, T. JONES, PUGH

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in sexual violence, dating violence, domestic violence and stalking education, prevention and response at institutions of higher education and private licensed schools, further providing for scope of article, for definitions, for education program and for follow-up; and making an editorial change.

Memo Subject

Anti-Human Trafficking Prevention in Higher Education (Formerly HB93)

Actions

0531 Referred to EDUCATION, Feb. 10, 2025
Reported as committed, May 7, 2025
First consideration, May 7, 2025
Laid on the table, May 7, 2025
Removed from table, June 16, 2025

Generated 06/16/2025 07:36 PM

