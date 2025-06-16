House Bill 538 Printer's Number 0531

PENNSYLVANIA, June 16 - House Bill 538 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors LEADBETER, HAMM, STEHR, KAUFFMAN, M. BROWN, KUTZ, ZIMMERMAN, FINK, T. JONES, PUGH Short Title An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in sexual violence, dating violence, domestic violence and stalking education, prevention and response at institutions of higher education and private licensed schools, further providing for scope of article, for definitions, for education program and for follow-up; and making an editorial change. Memo Subject Anti-Human Trafficking Prevention in Higher Education (Formerly HB93) Actions 0531 Referred to EDUCATION, Feb. 10, 2025 Reported as committed, May 7, 2025 First consideration, May 7, 2025 Laid on the table, May 7, 2025 Removed from table, June 16, 2025 Generated 06/16/2025 07:36 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.