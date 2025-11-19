House Bill 1251 Printer's Number 2533
PENNSYLVANIA, November 19 - Sponsors
CURRY, HILL-EVANS, WAXMAN, GUZMAN, PIELLI, OTTEN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, CERRATO, PROBST, BOROWSKI, RIVERA, MAYES, HOHENSTEIN, SHUSTERMAN, SANCHEZ, GREEN, SAMUELSON
Short Title
An Act amending the act of October 10, 1975 (P.L.383, No.110), known as the Physical Therapy Practice Act, further providing for definitions and for practice of physical therapy.
Memo Subject
Expanding Midwifery Access and Authority for Healthier Communities
