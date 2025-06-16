Submit Release
Calif. State Bar Is Immune From Atty's ADA Suit, 9th Circ. Says

(Subscription required) The Ninth Circuit on Friday declined to revive an attorney's claims alleging the California State Bar violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by not granting extra time to respond to disciplinary action based on outstanding debt, finding the bar, as an arm of the state, is entitled to sovereign immunity.

