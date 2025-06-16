Sentencing delayed for former judge convicted of wife's murder

(Subscription required) Former Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson, convicted of fatally shooting his wife, will wait until September to be sentenced after his attorneys requested more time to file motions, including a bid for a new trial.

