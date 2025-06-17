BriMar Drone Command Center Launches Nationwide Aerial Services for Construction and Real Estate Industries

BriMar Drone Command Center logo

WEBSTER, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BriMar Drone Command Center is set to revolutionize the aerial photography and inspection landscape across the nation. Led by CEO Kay Brice and COO Etta Marvin, BriMar Drone specializes in comprehensive aerial services tailored specifically for the construction and real estate industries.Offering a range of services, including Aerial Photos & Videos, Aerial Inspections, and Aerial Real Estate Photography, BriMar Drone aims to enhance operational efficiency and provide innovative solutions for construction companies, real estate agents, and subcontractors in the construction industry, including steel, framing, and cement sectors.“Our mission at BriMar Drone is to fly God's skies, capture His vision, and uplift His people, one flight at a time,” said Etta Marvin. “With our advanced capabilities, we not only assist in showcasing innovative projects but also contribute significantly to safety and compliance through our OSHA-compliant documentation and aerial monitoring services.”BriMar Drone has established itself as a trusted partner for construction firms, offering critical support such as Construction Progressions documentation, OSHA Compliance video and images, as well as marketing materials to elevate businesses’ bids and presentations. By providing crucial aerial insights, BriMar Drone ensures clients can preemptively address potential issues on-site without unnecessary delays.In the real estate sector, BriMar Drone showcases properties with a unique flair. Through stunning aerial and ground-level photography, HDR imaging, and immersive 360° Virtual Property Tours, BriMar Drone promotes homes, significantly shortening sales cycles and maximizing property values.The company is also proud to be a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Certified Small Business, enhancing its commitment to the community through participation in various charitable events, including the Special Olympics and Relay For Life.Recently recognized for its exceptional service, BriMar Drone has garnered praise from clients:“Your photos and videos look great! As always. You did a good job capturing my equipment. That’s what I really wanted. Was to get a lot of shots of people using my equipment and you captured it perfectly. Very well done. Thank you so much!” said Robert Nance, Owner/CEO of Division 5 Steel.From the real estate sector, Yvette Reyes-Hall of Reyes Realty Group shared, “THE SEARCH IS OVER...I found her! There are no words Ms. Etta...I am blown away by the video, website, VT and photos. THANK YOU-THANK YOU! You ARE AMAZING and I thank you Lord for placing Ms. Etta in my life!! BLESSED am I!!!! #foundmydroneangel”With a robust certification lineup that includes FAA 107 Certification, OSHA 30 Certification, Mapping Certification, and Level 1 Thermography Certification, BriMar Drone is uniquely equipped to manage intricate aerial challenges in diverse environments.As BriMar Drone Command Center looks to the future, they aim to expand their services further to offer even more innovative solutions to support their clients’ success.About BriMar Drone Command Center:BriMar Drone Command Center is a leading aerial service provider headquartered in Webster, TX. Established in 2023, the company is dedicated to delivering high-quality aerial photography and inspection services tailored for the construction and real estate industries. As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Certified Small Business, BriMar Drone blends industry expertise with innovative aerial technology to enhance safety, efficiency, and marketing capabilities for its clients nationwide.For more information about BriMar Drone Command Center and its services, please visit https://www.brimardrone.com/

