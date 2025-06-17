Country Summer Music Festival Returns June 27-29 with New Activations and a Superstar Lineup

Country Summer Music Festival Logo

Sonoma County's biggest party of the summer is set to make headlines with 24 nationally-recognized country artists and a new weekend for the festival.

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Country Summer presented by Bud Light , Northern California’s favorite country music festival, will return next weekend, Friday, June 27 – Sunday, June 29, 2025 for three days of music, sunshine and country music. The festival, which takes place annually at the Sonoma County Event Center at the Fairgrounds, will include new VIP experiences, sponsor activations, gourmet food options, festival camping and a stellar lineup of 24 nationally-recognized performers.The 2025 schedule of performers for the Chevrolet Silverado Main Stage and the Redwood Credit Union Community Stage include:Sam Hunt headlining on Friday, June 27. Gabby Barrett, LANCO, Lily Rose, Clay Street Unit, Dry Creek StationKane Brown headlining on Saturday, June 28. Mitchell Tenpenny, Eli Young Band, Canaan Smith, Mackenzie Carpenter, Jerrod Niemann, Adrien Nunez, Lauren Watkins, Clayton Mullen, TownshipDustin Lynch headlining on Sunday, June 29. Ian Munsick, Hailey Whitters, Elvie Shane, Travis Denning, Avery Anna, Annie Bosko, The Kruse BrothersCountry Summer, which was recently named to Newsweek’s Reader’s Choice Top 10 Best Outdoor Music Festivals , will kick off at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 27. The festival is welcoming new wine sponsor, Rodney Strong Vineyards, for wine tasting and by-the-glass sales as well as line dancing lessons at the Rodney Strong Wine Garden. Also new this year is a cooling tent with seating and a bar, hosted by Sonoma Clean Power; a new Kaiser Permanente Viewing Deck, accessible with upgraded ticket purchase and featuring an elevated view of the stage, access to private restroom trailers and bars, and small snacks throughout the day. The festival will also offer new options for guests to store belongings, charge cell phones and rent lawn chairs for the day.“As successful as County Summer has been, we are always looking for ways to improve the experience for our guests,” Drew Jacoby, an Executive Producer for Country Summer, said. “We can’t wait to open the gates for this year’s festival and thrill fans with an incredible line up, an expanded selection of craft food and beverage options, and games and activities for all to enjoy. We have a feeling this year will be one for the record books!”This year Country Summer takes place on the last weekend in June, a departure from past festivals, which were historically held on Father’s Day weekend. “We wanted to appeal to fans who have been unable to attend due to Father’s Day obligations. We’ve had a great reaction to the date change.” Said Jacoby.Three-day passes to the festival are still available, starting at $225 for general admission. Single-day tickets start at $100 for general admission. Upgraded ticket options, including reserved seating, access to the “pit,” and preferred parking are also available. Limited tickets remain for The Country Club, an exclusive area in Saralee and Richard’s Barn with a private cash bar, indoor restrooms and a fully catered dinner offered daily. All available tickets, VIP upgrades, and parking passes can be purchased by visiting countrysummer.com . Listed ticket prices are inclusive of fees.For those hoping to stay on festival grounds, Country Summer has limited tent and RV camping options. To purchase passes or learn more about tent and RV camping, visit countrysummer.com or contact the Sonoma County Fairgrounds RV Park directly.Country Summer Music Festival presented by Bud Light is a destination music festival held annually at the Sonoma County Event Center at the Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa, CA. Country Summer is proudly sponsored by Bud Light, The Bay Area Chevy Dealers, Redwood Credit Union, Friedman’s Home Improvement, Graton Resort and Casino, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Jack Daniel’s Whiskey, Herradura Tequilla, Sonoma Clean Power, Visit Santa Rosa, Kaiser Permanente, Rodney Strong Vineyards, Eagle Distributing, Pape Material Handling, U.S. Marines, J&J Auto Body, Mountain Mike’s Pizza and KIN. For information on becoming a partner in 2025, please contact partnerships@countrysummer.comCountry Summer is a collaboration between Impact Entertainment and Amaturo Sonoma Media Group – local owner of Froggy 92.9 and other leading radio stations serving Sonoma County.

