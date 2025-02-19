Sonoma County's Country Summer Music Festival Releases Full Lineup for Blockbuster 2025 Show

Country Summer Music Festival Logo

The three-day festival will take place Friday, June 27th - Sunday, June 29th, 2025

We know this year’s festival will be one for the record books, with an incredible line up, new and expanded VIP areas, craft food and beverage options, and games and activities for all to enjoy.” — Drew Jacoby, Executive Producer for Country Summer

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Country Summer presented by Bud Light, Northern California’s favorite country music festival, has announced the lineup for its 2025 show. The three-day festival will return to the Sonoma County Event Center at the Fairgrounds Friday, June 27 – Sunday, June 29, 2025 with new VIP experiences, gourmet food options, the return of festival camping and a stellar lineup of 24 nationally-recognized performers.The 2025 schedule of performers for the Chevrolet Silverado Main Stage and the Redwood Credit Union Community Stage include:Sam Hunt headlining on Friday, June 27. Gabby Barrett, LANCO, Lily Rose, Clay Street Unit, Dry Creek StationKane Brown headlining on Saturday, June 28. Mitchell Tenpenny, Eli Young Band, Canaan Smith, Mackenzie Carpenter, Jerrod Niemann, Adrien Nunez, Lauren Watkins, Clayton Mullen, TownshipDustin Lynch headlining on Sunday, June 29. Ian Munsick, Hailey Whitters, Elvie Shane, Travis Denning, Avery Anna, Annie Bosko, The Kruse BrothersThe three-day festival arrives on the final weekend in June, marking a departure from it’s traditional show on Father’s Day weekend. “We listened to many of our long-time fans and made the decision to move the show back a few weeks.” Drew Jacoby, an Executive Producer for Country Summer, said. “We know this year’s festival will be one for the record books, with an incredible line up, new and expanded VIP areas, a selection of craft food and beverage options, and games and activities for all to enjoy. We can’t wait to welcome new and returning country music fans to Santa Rosa for the best weekend of the summer!”Three-day passes to the festival are available now at a reduced rate, starting at $200 for general admission. VIP upgrades and parking are also available, including access to The Country Club, an exclusive area in Saralee and Richard’s Barn with a private cash bar, indoor restrooms and a fully catered dinner offered daily. A brand new VIP experience, the VIP Platinum Viewing Deck, is also being offered in 2025, giving fans an elevated view of the stage, access to private restroom trailers and bars, and small snacks throughout the day.Single-day festival passes will be available Friday, February 21, starting at $85; at that time three-day passes will increase in price, starting at $225 for general admission. Ticket purchasers are able to choose from a variety of ticket options including general admission, reserved seats, VIP sections and pit passes. Listed ticket prices are inclusive of fees.For those hoping to stay on festival grounds, Country Summer will once again offer tent and RV camping options. To purchase passes or learn more about tent and RV camping, visit countrysummer.com or contact the Sonoma County Fairgrounds RV Park directly.Country Summer Music Festival presented by Bud Light is a destination music festival held annually at the Sonoma County Event Center at the Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa, CA. Country Summer is proudly sponsored by Bud Light, The Bay Area Chevy Dealers, Redwood Credit Union, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Sonoma Clean Power, Visit Santa Rosa, Kaiser Permanente, Pape Material Handling, and KIN. For information on becoming a partner in 2025, please contact partnerships@countrysummer.comCountry Summer is a collaboration between Impact Entertainment and Amaturo Sonoma Media Group – local owner of Froggy 92.9 and other leading radio stations serving Sonoma County.Facebook: www.facebook.com/countrysummer X: www.x.com/countrysummerca Instagram: www.instagram.com/countrysummerca/

