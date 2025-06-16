California Plastic Surgeon Brings West Coast Techniques to Alpharetta, GA

Northside Plastic Surgery Dr Shreyas Makwana, board certified plastic surgeon, joins Northside Plastic Surgery

Northside Plastic Surgery adds Dr Shreyas Makwana, MD, a board certified plastic surgeon, practicing in San Francisco, CA, to their Alpharetta, GA office.

Bringing the expertise I’ve developed in California to the Alpharetta community feels like coming full circle—returning home, but with a broader vision.” — Dr Shreyas Makwana, MD

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northside Plastic Surgery is proud to welcome Dr. Shreyas Makwana , a board-certified plastic surgeon with a reputation for precision, compassion, and innovation, to its esteemed team. Dr. Makwana brings a wealth of expertise from the West Coast, blending advanced techniques with an artist’s eye to help patients achieve natural, confident breast and body results.Originally from North Carolina, Dr. Makwana trained extensively across the country before practicing in California, where he honed his skills in aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. He completed his plastic surgery residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and previously trained in general surgery at the University of Hawai’i. Dr. Makwana is a proud graduate of Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, where he earned his MD with honors.While trained in all facets of plastic surgery, Dr. Makwana specializes in breast and body procedures, as well as non-surgical treatments. His artistic sensibility, paired with his commitment to evidence-based techniques, allows him to deliver refined outcomes tailored to each patient’s goals.“I’m excited to be returning to Georgia and to join a practice as respected as Northside Plastic Surgery,” says Dr. Makwana. “Bringing the expertise I’ve developed in California to the Alpharetta community feels like coming full circle—returning home, but with a broader vision.”Dr. Makwana will begin seeing patients at Northside Plastic Surgery starting May 15, 2025.To schedule a consultation or learn more, visit https://www.northsideplasticsurgery.com or call 770-830-3648.

