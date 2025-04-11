Atlanta Plastic Surgeon Sees Increase in Facelifts Amid Filler Fatigue Trend

Northside Plastic Surgery specializes in many forms of different facelift techniques, especially the deep plane facelift. Dr Mike Majmundar, one of Atlanta's Top Doctors and Deep Plane Facelift expert

Patients want lasting, natural results. The deep plane facelift restores definition and youthfulness without the overfilled look of excessive fillers.” — Dr. Mike Majmundar

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Filler fatigue has increased over the last 3 years because of poor filler placement, overfilled appearances, issues with filler migration and swelling around fillers, and filler complications. As more patients express dissatisfaction with the limitations of dermal fillers, a growing number are turning to surgical solutions for longer-lasting, more natural facial rejuvenation. Dr. Mike Majmundar of Northside Plastic Surgery has observed a significant uptick in requests for deep plane facelifts, a cutting-edge procedure that provides comprehensive, lasting results, as an alternative solution to filler injections.Fillers are still a great option for patients who are looking for small tweaks, in younger patients, or in those who not interested in surgical options. If performed correctly by a trained professional, filler can be a great segway to surgical options. Having said that, if you're considering a facelift in the near future, limiting the use of fillers may improve your overall facelift result.Many industry experts regard the deep plane facelift as the gold standard in facial rejuvenation. Unlike traditional facelift techniques, which primarily target the skin and superficial muscular layers, the deep plane facelift repositions underlying tissues for a more profound and natural-looking transformation. By addressing volume loss and sagging at a structural level, this advanced approach smooths wrinkles, restores definition, and eliminates excess skin without creating an over-tightened or artificial appearance. In many cases, deep plane facelifts are combined with fat injections or fat transfer to the face to address volume loss previously treated with fillers.“Patients are becoming increasingly aware of the limitations of fillers, especially when used repeatedly over time,” says Dr. Mike Majmundar. “While fillers can temporarily restore lost volume, they don’t address sagging skin or deep tissue descent. The deep plane facelift offers a more comprehensive, longer-lasting solution that rejuvenates the face without distorting natural facial expressions.” This shift comes as many patients experience what experts are calling “filler fatigue” – a phenomenon where individuals who have relied on injectable treatments over the years find that their results are no longer satisfactory. Rather than continuing with temporary fixes, more patients are investing in surgical alternatives that provide lasting youthfulness and structural support.The deep plane facelift is particularly effective for lifting drooping contours and rejuvenating the midface, jawline, and neck. By releasing deeper ligaments and repositioning tissues beneath the superficial muscular aponeurotic system (SMAS), this technique enhances overall facial scaffolding, creating a more balanced and youthful appearance. With advancements in surgical techniques and an increasing emphasis on natural-looking results, more individuals are opting for deep plane facelifts to restore their confidence and turn back the clock. For those frustrated with the diminishing returns of fillers, this innovative approach may offer the solution they’ve been seeking.

