Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin and PIRCHE AG Expand Collaboration to Advance Transplant Precision Medicine

Charité integrates PIRCHE-T2 scores into its clinical workflow, advancing precision medicine in kidney transplantation.

BERLIN, GERMANY, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin and PIRCHE AG , based in Grünwald, today announced the expansion of their longstanding collaboration. Effective immediately, epitope matching results generated by PIRCHE’s proprietary PIRCHE-T2 cell algorithm are now fully integrated into Charité’s TBase electronic patient management system. This integration represents a significant step forward in applying personalized digital tools to enhance transplant outcomes.Charité Professor Dr. Klemens Budde was instrumental in a recently published study that analyzed data from more than 400,000 kidney transplants conducted in the United States between 1991 and 2022. The findings confirmed that PIRCHE’s digital epitope matching solutions predict long-term transplant success with a high degree of accuracy and provide clinicians across the globe valuable information to support the management of their patients.1Commenting on this collaboration, Dr. Budde reinforced its importance: "The close and long-standing scientific cooperation between clinicians and leading technology companies has impressively confirmed the fundamental importance of epitope matching for transplant success in another large cohort. We can now better apply this knowledge directly for the benefit of our patients in daily practice."Matthias Niemann, Chief Technology Officer of PIRCHE AG, is pleased about the increased clinical adoption: "We’re encouraged to see PIRCHE-T2 being used in everyday practice at another one of the world's leading transplant clinics and look forward to extending the partnership to PIRCHE-B. This marks an important milestone in our mission to bring T-cell and B-cell epitope scoring into routine practice as part of a comprehensive, digitally-driven transplant strategy.”About PIRCHE AGPIRCHE AG is a leading provider of digital molecular diagnostic solutions for transplant medicine. The company's mission is to improve the lives of transplant patients by providing innovative and accurate diagnostic tools. PIRCHE is headquartered in Grünwald, near Munich, and has offices in Boston, Berlin, and Utrecht. To learn more about PIRCHE's breakthrough technology and how it can support better patient outcomes, visit PIRCHE.com.1. Niemann M, Matern BM, Gupta G, Tanriover B, Halleck F, Budde K and Spierings E (2025) Advancing risk stratification in kidney transplantation: integrating HLA derived T-cell epitope and B-cell epitope matching algorithms for enhanced predictive accuracy of HLA compatibility. Front. Immunol. 16:1548934. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2025.1548934

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.