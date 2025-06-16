Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Lowe, Sen. Hatcher, Rep. Howell, & Rep. Raper Announce $4,048 TOP Grant for Cleveland Public Library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Adam Lowe, State Sen. Tom Hatcher, State Rep. Dan Howell, and State Rep. Kevin Raper today announced a $4,048 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant award for the Cleveland Public Library. This funding will help cover the cost of solar charging stations and internal internet connections at the library.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office. Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities.

“Congratulations to our local leaders at the Cleveland Public Library,” said Sen. Lowe and Sen. Hatcher in a joint statement. “This grant will ensure our library remains an educational and technological resource that successfully addresses emerging and long-term needs for citizens in Cleveland and Bradley County.”

Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, Wi-Fi hotspots, solar charging stations, and enhanced internet access at a library facility.

“Investing in our public library strengthens our community’s future,” said Rep. Howell and Rep. Raper in a joint statement. “This grant will enable the Cleveland Public Library to provide greater outreach and critical services to more of our citizens.”

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.

