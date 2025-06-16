Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Stevens, Rep. Darby, & Rep. Martin Announce $11,115 TOP Grant for Carroll County Library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. John Stevens, State Rep. Tandy Darby, and State Rep. Brock Martin today announced an $11,115 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant award for the Carroll County Library. The funding will help cover the cost of digital literacy instructors, Wi-Fi hotspots, and solar charging stations at the library.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office.

“This grant provides a significant funding boost for Carroll County Library, which will ensure it continues to effectively serve patrons,” said Sen. Stevens. “Through these investments, residents will have access to critical resources that enable them to achieve successful futures.”

Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities. Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, Wi-Fi hotspots, solar charging stations, and enhanced internet access at a library facility.

“Public libraries are essential to our communities because they provide free access to information and educational opportunities,” said Rep. Darby and Rep. Martin in a joint statement. “Congratulations to our local library officials for helping secure this award, which will ensure Carroll County Library remains a vital resource that successfully serves our growing area.”

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.

