Law enforcement representatives from Ukraine build knowledge around Advance Passenger Information and passenger data systems during OSCE study visit to the United Kingdom

Law enforcement representatives from Ukraine built their knowledge of how to develop a passenger data system for the processing of Advance Passenger Information (API) during a study visit organized by the OSCE Transnational Threats Department, jointly with the OSCE Support Programme for Ukraine, from 11 to 12 June.

API data is biographic information about passengers that is contained in travel documents. Aircraft operators are required to collect and transfer API with relevant authorities in the destination and departure countries. The data can be processed as part of advance checks on travellers to help improve national and travel security, ease border crossings, reduce risks, and combat malicious or illicit activities across borders.

The participants of the study visit met with experts from the United Kingdom’s National Border Targeting Centre (NBTC), one of the most advanced targeting centres in the world.

At NBTC, the participants got a first-hand look at how to effectively establish a targeting centre, including ICT and business processes, human resources and operating procedures, co-operation with other authorities and the importance of data protection. They also learned about international standards for the processing of passenger information and how to ensure their secure methods for processing and storing data comply with international human rights standards.

The visit was part of the OSCE extra-budgetary project, “Promotion of Information Exchange and Support to the Establishment of Advance Passenger Information Systems in the OSCE Area — Phase II”, and, “Promoting Access to Criminal Justice through Enhancing Law Enforcement Agencies’ Capacity to Investigate Serious Crime”.