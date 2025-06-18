Glyoxal Market Projected to Reach USD 2.79 Billion by 2035 at 4.4% CAGR

Glyoxal Market

Analysis of Glyoxal Market Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Nordics, GCC countries, Japan, Korea and many more

MD, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global glyoxal market is valued at USD 1.66 billion in 2025. As per Fact.MR analysis, it will grow at a CAGR of 4.4% and reach USD 2.79 billion by 2035, owing to increasing demand from the textile and paper packaging industries due to cross-linking and reinforcing effects.Industry development was supported by volatility in raw material prices and stringent environmental protection regulations. Technological upgrades and market development due to demand from emerging economies have been strong. Growth will accelerate, with emerging industries in pharma and personal care facing regulatory and availability restrictions.In 2024, the industry grew gradually because its application in various sectors is always increasing. One of the fastest emerging industries was the paper packaging industry, as there was growing demand for green packages globally. The textile industry was also one of the major end-use industries, where the product is used owing to its cross-linking property for enhancing fabric strength and wrinkling resistance.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Market Overview / DriversThe market is primarily driven by the chemical’s versatile applications in end-use industries such as textiles, paper & packaging, cosmetics, and oil & gas. Regulatory shifts toward eco-friendly and formaldehyde-free alternatives are opening new avenues for glyoxal-based products, especially in personal care and coatings sectors.“With growing demand for sustainable and formaldehyde-free crosslinking agents in textiles and cosmetics, glyoxal is emerging as a key alternative in multiple industries,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Winning StrategyKey manufacturers are focusing on expanding production capacities in high-growth regions, developing low-emission glyoxal formulations, and entering into strategic partnerships with textile and chemical processing companies. R&D efforts to produce bio-based glyoxal variants are also gaining attention.Recent DevelopmentsIn 2021, BASF SE announced expansion of its glyoxal production capabilities in Asia to meet growing regional demand from textile and paper sectors.Huntsman Corporation introduced new textile auxiliaries incorporating glyoxal for improved finish durability and eco-compliance.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR’s latest research offers an unbiased analysis of the global glyoxal market, presenting historical demand data (2018–2022) and forecast insights (2023–2033).This report covers key segments including:Form (Liquid, Powder)Application (Textile, Paper, Leather, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Oil & Gas, Others)Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, Middle East & Africa)Key Companies ProfiledBASF SEEastman Chemical CompanyHuntsman CorporationSilver Fern Chemical, Inc.Merck KGaAZhonglan Industry Co., Ltd.Hubei Hongyuan Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd.Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.Industry NewsIn 2022, Eastman Chemical invested in research for next-gen crosslinkers using glyoxal derivatives to support sustainable product portfolios for the coatings and adhesives industry.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR ResearchThe global polyphenylene oxide (PPO) resins market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2022 to 2032). As such, the market is estimated to reach a valuation of around US$ 2.66 billion by 2032, up from US$ 1.73 billion at the end of 2021.The global anti-infective agents market is valued at USD 151 billion in 2025. Based on Fact.MR's analysis shows that the anti-infective agents market will grow at a CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period and will be valued at USD 195.8 billion in 2035.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

