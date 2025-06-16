IAN OXENHAM ESQ SELECTED AS TOP ASSOCIATE COUNSEL OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Ian Oxenham Esq. will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ian Ross Athelstane Oxenham, Esq. was recently selected as Top Associate Counsel of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to public service.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than a decade of experience in energy law and policy, Ian Oxenham has certainly proven himself as an expert in his field. As a dynamic, results-driven legal professional, he currently serves as Associate Counsel for Federal and Regional Affairs at the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities' (NJBPU) Office of General Counsel, where he serves as a key advisor to and lawyer for the Office of Federal and Regional Policy. In this role, Ian represents and advocates for New Jersey's interests before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the Organization of PJM States (OPSI), while also serving as a liaison between the NJBPU and PJM Interconnection (PJM). He has drafted multiple pleadings in FERC rulemakings and contested case proceedings. Moreover, he played a central role in designing and drafting New Jersey’s recently approved grid modernization rules that aim to speed the interconnection of distributed energy resources like rooftop solar and small battery storage systems. Ian also performs a critical role in the development of the forthcoming Garden State Energy Storage Program as both a key policy expert and the program’s lead legal advisor.Current and previous roles include Legal Specialist at the NJBPU, solo practitioner, and volunteer legislative assistant to a New Hampshire state legislator on the House Science, Technology, and Energy Committee. In private practice, Ian represented climate activists in a 2020 FERC declaratory order docket concerning whether FERC or states have jurisdiction over certain net metering transactions. He also successfully represented a state legislator in a case before the New Hampshire Supreme Court that centered on a never-before-addressed question of constitutional law, earning him the "Defender of Democracy" award. He also drafted and supported legislation in New Hampshire, including HB 715—an energy storage bill signed into law in 2020.His areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, energy law, administrative law, environmental regulation, federal and regional energy policy, legal advocacy before regulatory bodies, and legislative drafting.Before embarking on his career path, Ian graduated summa cum laude and first in his JD class from Vermont Law School while simultaneously earning a Master of Energy Regulation and Law degree with distinction. He gained significant hands-on experience during law school through placements at the Energy Clinic, Earthjustice's Coal Program Office, and the Environmental and Natural Resources Law Clinic. He also served on the Vermont Law Review, where his Note, Charging Onwards: Removing Barriers to Energy Storage in Restructured New England States, was published in the Spring 2019 issue.Throughout his illustrious career, Ian Oxenham has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, Ian will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December, he will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for his selection as Top Associate Counsel of the Year 2025. Additionally, he has been recognized by Marquis Who's Who.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr Oxenham for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."In addition to his successful career, Ian has demonstrated a strong commitment to public service and community engagement. He has worked extensively on clean energy and democracy issues through his volunteer work in New Hampshire and continues to contribute to the evolving landscape of energy regulation and policy. Ian is also Lexis Legal Research Certified, further strengthening his proficiency in legal research and writing.Looking back, Ian attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to inspire others to get into the field.About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. 