OnPointe Software Launches Industry’s Most Accurate Roth Conversion Software with a Built-In Lead Generation Tool

Most accurate Roth conversion software with built-in lead generation, helping advisors attract prospects and deliver precise, customizable planning.

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPointe Software is revolutionizing Roth conversions with the launch of its Roth IRA Conversion Calculator. While using over 40 different variables, OnPointe delivers the industry’s most comprehensive Roth conversion analysis. The program empowers advisors to help clients make informed decisions and avoid errors that can sometimes cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

A unique aspect of OnPointe’s software is its integrated lead generation tool, allowing prospective clients to run their own Roth conversion calculations. Advisors can now attract consumers who are actively seeking Roth conversion strategies and bridge the gap between those who are just curious vs. those who are ready to act.

“After spending over a year reverse-engineering other Roth conversion software apps, it became clear that their flaws are significant and unknown to advisors. The byproducts are advisor recommendations that will have negative financial consequences for clients and their heirs. With OnPointe, advisors can feel confident in their recommendations and can fulfill their duty of providing the best recommendations to clients,” said Roccy DeFrancesco, Co-Founder of OnPointe Software.

Key features of the OnPointe Roth Conversion Software include:

• Industry-Leading Accuracy – Incorporates over 40 variables, making it the most precise Roth conversion tool in the industry.

• Built-In Lead Generation – Prospective clients can run their own numbers, generating leads for advisors.

• Seamless Integration – Works within OnPointe’s Retirement Planning software, allowing advisors to provide comprehensive retirement plans for clients.

• Standalone Flexibility – Also available as a standalone app for advisors who want to focus solely on Roth conversions.

• IRMAA – OnPointe’s industry-best IRMAA calculator is built into its Roth software, which further distinguishes it from free apps and industry-known retirement software.

• Customizable Scenarios – Advisors can fine-tune effective income tax rates, adjust income sources, customize annual conversion amounts, vary rates of return, and change several other variables to model the ideal outcome for clients.

OnPointe’s Roth Conversion Software is now available for financial advisors looking to elevate their practice with advanced tax and retirement planning capabilities.

For more information, visit https://onpointesoftware.com

