THE INDUSTRY’S ONLY 5-MINUTE RETIREMENT PLAN™ SOFTWARE LAUNCHES

OnPointe Software is now releasing OnPointe Retirement Planner, which can be bundled with its Risk Analyzer software suite.

FORT MYERS, FL, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After successfully launching OnPointe Risk Analyzer, the industry’s most realistic investment risk analysis software, OnPointe Software, is now releasing OnPointe Retirement Planner, which can be bundled with its software suite.

OnPointe Retirement Planner is a robust retirement planning application with an advisor-friendly twist. That twist is the 5-Minute Retirement Plan™. The software can create a comprehensive retirement plan for most clients in 5 minutes or less.

After hearing advisors continuously complain about spending 30-60 minutes creating a retirement plan, Roccy DeFrancesco, JD, author, industry trainer, and marketing guru, who is based in Fort Myers, FL, decided it was time to add an advisor-friendly retirement planner to its already successful suite.

The OnPointe team set out to uncover critical gaps in leading retirement planning tools and develop a solution that advisors, planners, and wealth managers would love. After a few years of research and development and with the help of numerous beta users, advisors now have a retirement planning solution that is easy to use, creates powerful sales presentations, and helps clients meet their retirement goals.

“Time is precious and with advisors dealing with rules/regulations, marketing, client meetings, etc., the last thing they need to do is spend significant time creating retirement plans in old-school software. OnPointe was built to eliminate this time drag while still allowing users to build out robust plans that can be edited/adjusted in seconds,” said OnPointe co-founder Roccy DeFrancesco.

OnPointe Retirement Planner can help financial advisors, insurance agents, and wealth managers to:

• Build a comprehensive retirement plan in 5 minutes.

• Make real-time changes to retirement scenarios in seconds.

• Instantly show the impact of market drawdowns (sequence of risk return) on a client’s retirement income.

• Powerfully illustrate the client’s retirement income gap.

• Incorporate FIAs, FIA with income riders, and IUL products into a retirement plan.

• Can be bundled and integrated with OnPointe Risk Analyzer.

OnPointe Software is actively supporting hundreds of advisors while continuously welcoming new users seeking easier and more efficient methods to help clients achieve their financial and retirement goals.

About OnPointe Retirement Planner

OnPointe Software is built by advisors for advisors. Its innovative Retirement Planner enables advisors to quickly construct a comprehensive plan with the industry’s most powerful charts/graphs all with an output that can be kept under 10 pages.

For more information visit, https://onpointesoftware.com/retirement-planner-software