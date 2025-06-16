Intelligencia, Powered by HMA°, to Exhibit at HITEC 2025 as a Game-Changing CRM Solution for Hospitality

Next-generation CRM for Hoteliers

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligencia delivers a next-generation approach to CRM—purpose-built for hotel management companies and hospitality brands seeking to unify their data, elevate guest engagement, and drive measurable marketing performance. HMA° Intelligent Marketing, a leader in data-driven hospitality marketing, announces its flagship product, Intelligencia, will be showcased at HITEC 2025. As a next-generation CRM platform designed specifically for the hospitality industry, Intelligencia is redefining how hotel management companies approach guest engagement, marketing performance, and strategic portfolio growth.At the core of Intelligencia is a clean data foundation that powers high-impact personalization, from automated guest journeys to OTA conversion and custom VIP programs. Its proprietary data-cleansing and structuring processes ensure that marketing teams can execute campaigns with confidence—knowing that every message is based on accurate, actionable insights.“Clean, organized data unlocks personalization at scale—and that’s what makes Intelligencia different,” says Michelle Heuer, Partner at HMA°. “We built it to simplify the complex for management companies who want to define and showcase a signature marketing approach at the hotel and/or property portfolio levels. Our data is our difference, which powers a unique data platform ideally suited for destination marketing organizations, independent hotels and property management groups.The platform’s robust capabilities include:- Customized automated journeys for first-time guests, suite bookers, repeat visitors, and more- OTA-to-direct booking conversion strategies- A VIP Management Program with customizable algorithms and third-party data integration- Advanced campaign tracking to support micro-targeted and scalable strategies- A data collection monitoring system with weekly and monthly reporting to help teams optimize guest data capture- Role-based portal access tailored for property, regional, and corporate-level teams—with cross-property reporting and campaign trackingSpotlight at HITEC 2025: The Intelligencia Customer Portal—Built to Meet Organizational NeedsThis year at HITEC, HMA° spotlights the enhanced Intelligencia Customer Portal—purpose-built to serve the operational and strategic needs of hospitality organizations at every level.The portal features multi-tiered access with role-specific dashboards tailored for property, regional, and corporate teams. Users can explore a robust suite of interactive analytics, including cross-property insights and ROI tracking for data collection campaigns—empowering both day-to-day execution and long-term strategic planning.For teams responsible for implementation, the email template library is a standout feature. It includes a collection of beautifully branded, fully customized templates that are tested across digital platforms, ADA compliant, and optimized for both light and dark mode experiences.The portal’s design is a game changer—providing intuitive, purpose-built access to data that empowers teams across all levels of the organization. At the same time, it reinforces critical data compliance practices, helping companies minimize unnecessary data use and reduce exposure to potential breaches. Intelligencia strikes the balance between performance and protection, making it a trusted solution for modern hospitality organizations.Visit HMA° and Intelligencia at Booth #4515 at HITEC 2025 to experience how smart data and smarter marketing technology can empower your teams and elevate your hotel and or property portfolio.About HMA°For over 40 years, HMA° has helped hospitality brands simplify the complex and unlock the full value of their guest data. From customized hotel CRM platforms to personalized marketing strategy, HMA° delivers intelligent solutions designed to drive performance and support growth for hotel management companies, independent hotels, luxury resorts, and multi-property groups across the hospitality industry.Learn more about Intelligencia, powered by HMA°:Contact:Bryn TylerVice President of OperationsHMA° Intelligent MarketingBryn@wearehma.com | 831-402-6335

