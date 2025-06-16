Dr. Susan Ray-Degges selected as Top Professor of the Year in Interior Design by IAOTP

Dr. Susan Ray-Degges will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Susan Ray-Degges, Professor and Interior Design Program Coordinator, was recently selected as Top Professor of the Year in Interior Design for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With three and a half decades of experience in the industry, Dr. Ray-Degges has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Dr. Ray-Degges is the program coordinator and professor in the interior design program at North Dakota State University where her academic focus is in human dimensions of environmental design. She works with students to prepare them for careers in the interior design industry, particularly in making connections with their local communities and promoting concepts in evidence-based design solutions and accessible home design.Throughout her professional journey, Dr. Ray-Degges has held a range of teaching roles across institutions. Before taking on her position as Professor at North Dakota State University, she served as an associate professor and earlier as an assistant professor at the same institution. Her early academic appointments included positions at the University of Central Arkansas and part-time faculty roles at Southwest Missouri State University. She also served as a graduate teaching assistant in Environmental Design at the University of Missouri. These roles allowed her to develop a broad perspective on design education and a commitment to academic excellence.Dr. Ray-Degges’ areas of expertise include but are not limited to higher education and teaching, research, curriculum design and development, program development, interior design, and public speaking.Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Ray-Degges earned her Bachelor of Science in Home Economics with a concentration in Housing and Interior Design and a minor in Art from Missouri State University. She earned her Master of Science in Housing and Interior Design with a focus was on designing spaces that support the needs of individuals with disabilities and older adults from the University of Missouri. Also at the University of Missouri, she completed her Doctor of Philosophy in Human Environmental Sciences with a specialization in environmental design and gerontology.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Ray-Degges has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She has been recognized as a Fellow by both the American Society of Interior Designers and the Interior Design Educators Council. She was honored with Who’s Who of Top Educators and Who’s Who of Professional Women in Education and Interior by Marquis Who’s Who. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Top Professor of the Year in Interior Design.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Ray-Degges for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Dr. Ray-Degges attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/susan-ray-degges-ph-d-fasid-fidec-52b4322/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.