Barnes & Noble at The Grove in LA Welcomes Feng Shui Luminary Marie Diamond for a Transformational Evening on June 19

Marie Diamond Live at the Grove in Los Angeles Your Home is a Vision Board: Harness the Secret Manifesting Power of Your Home Beyond the Pages: Visionary Voices in Focus

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prepare to reimagine your home—and your future. On Thursday, June 19 at 6:00 PM, internationally acclaimed Feng Shui master and bestselling author Marie Diamond will appear live at Barnes & Noble at The Grove in Los Angeles. Known for her appearance in the global documentary phenomenon The Secret, Diamond brings her signature blend of ancient wisdom and modern insight to an in-person event that promises personal transformation and spatial empowerment.The event, which will feature a much-anticipated talk and signing, celebrates the launch of her latest book, Your Home is a Vision Board: Harness the Secret Manifesting Power of Your Home, a bold reimagining of the traditional vision board—one that empowers readers to use their living space as an active partner in achieving their goals.A Visionary Space for Visionary ThinkingA cultural landmark, located in the heart of Los Angeles, Barnes & Noble at The Grove is one of the city’s most iconic literary venues known for hosting celebrities, thought leaders, and bestselling authors. Past speakers have included Jennifer Hudson, Kevin Costner, Ryan Seacrest, and Jay Ellis. Nestled within one of LA’s premier shopping destinations, the store provides an inviting setting for rich dialogue, discovery, and connection.About the Event: An Evening to Transform Your Space—and Your LifeAs part of the Beyond the Pages: Visionary Voices in Focus series, hosted by The Los Angeles Tribune, this event gives attendees an extraordinary opportunity to engage directly with Marie Diamond and her philosophy of spatial empowerment. The event will be moderated by Dawna Campbell (Executive Vice President of The Los Angeles Tribune Film Division), and Alisha Magnus-Louis (Chief Strategy Officer of The Los Angeles Tribune), and will feature Los Angeles Tribune red carpet coverage and media appearances.The evening will include:Keynote Talk by Marie Diamond: Discover the core principles of Your Home is a Vision Board: Harness the Secret Manifesting Power of Your Home, and learn how to align your home’s energy with your life’s purpose.Interactive Q&A Session: Ask your own questions about design, manifestation, and personal growth in a live dialogue with one of the world’s leading Feng Shui experts.Book Signing Experience: Purchase Your Home Is Your Vision Board onsite, meet Marie in person, and request to get your book signed as a keepsake of your journeyWhether you’re looking to create more abundance, attract love, or gain clarity in your career, this event will leave you with actionable strategies—and the inspiration to make them real.Inside the Book: Your Home Is A Vision BoardIn this innovative new work, Marie Diamond reframes the idea of a vision board. Rather than pinning images to paper, she invites readers to turn their homes into fully realized blueprints for the lives they desire.Drawing from her decades of experience advising Hollywood stars, CEOs, spiritual leaders, and individuals from around the globe, the book teaches readers how to:Identify energetic blocks in their home and their life that may be holding them back.Activate key areas of life—wealth, relationships, health, and purpose—through intentional design.Align physical surroundings with internal aspirations using “success direction” strategies based on birth information to strategically position furniture, workspace, and vision cues.Create lasting harmony between vision and environment.Equal parts spiritual companion and inspirational design manual, the book equips readers with the tools to transform both their spaces and their trajectories. Attendees will walk away with a fresh understanding of how the spaces they live in are already influencing their path.Reserve Your Spot NowSeating is limited and demand is high for this exclusive, free in-person book signing. To attend RSVP at EventBrite Event Details:Date: Thursday, June 19, 2025Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PMLocation: Barnes & Noble, The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90036About Marie Diamond:Marie Diamond is a globally recognized transformational teacher, Feng Shui expert, speaker, and best-selling author featured in the international phenomenon The Secret. Marie is a headliner in the upcoming film, The Pillars of Power, produced by The Los Angeles Tribune. Her clients include multimillion-dollar entrepreneurs, global CEOs, and spiritual influencers. Through her unique blend of ancient wisdom and modern practicality, she empowers individuals to transform their environments—and their destinies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.