New Book ‘Earth Angels’ Chronicles Mother’s Quest to Build a Kinder World After Son’s Suicide

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the new book Earth Angels: How Ordinary Actions Can Leave an Extraordinary Impact , author Sandy Lundy shares the story of how bullying led to her son’s suicide and inspired her efforts to create a more compassionate world so other families don’t endure similar tragedies.“Bullying is a universal experience, one that we are all connected to in some way,” Lundy writes. “Whether we like to admit it or not, most of us have, at some point, either bullied someone, been bullied, or witnessed bullying in action.”Lundy’s son Shane was 11 when he committed suicide. In Earth Angels, published by Advantage Books, Lundy describes her son’s death as a “metaphorical tsunami that has forever scarred not just my life, but the lives of all the people who loved him.”But through the sorrow, she began to think about the impact Shane’s life could have on others and she decided to do everything in her power to combat bullying, inspire others to spread kindness, and ensure that what happened to Shane never happens to anyone else.Lundy says everyone can contribute to that movement. The “Earth Angels” of her book’s title refers to anyone who makes the world better in any number of ways, offering comfort in times of distress, lending a hand when no one is looking, and providing support without expectation of reward.“It’s time for social change,” Lundy tells her readers. “As a human being, every person reading this book has a vital and rewarding role to play in helping to make this change. I believe it can start by simply leading by example — whether that’s leadership in the workplace or an act of kindness for a stranger. It’s the little things we do each day that make a difference in attitudes, thinking, and behavior.”In that way, everyone can help carry Shane’s legacy forward.“Here’s what I know,” Lundy writes. “My son was extraordinary. He had a sparkle other people noticed. The kids who bullied him extinguished that flame through their hateful words and actions. I want to light the flame of kindness in us all.”Sandy Lundy, author of Earth Angels: How Ordinary Actions Can Leave an Extraordinary Impact, is a community leader whose work has been deeply influenced by personal tragedy. In 2018, Sandy’s 11-year-old son Shane took his own life after being bullied. Sandy has dedicated her efforts to building a network of compassionate individuals who inspire others through small acts of kindness, reinforcing that these everyday heroes (Earth Angels) are integral to creating a world where kindness becomes the norm. Sandy's story and work have gained local and national attention as part of a broader effort to honor her son and protect other children from similar pain.Advantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage Media. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

