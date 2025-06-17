Hawaiian Bros Signs Wiles’ Aloha Ventures, Inc. Driving Expansion in Albuquerque and El Paso

Hawaiian Bros St. Joseph, MO Hawaiian Bros Plate Lunch Hawaiian Bros Logo

Flexible prototypes and high-performing operations continue to attract seasoned franchisees to the Hawaiian Bros system.

As multi-brand operators, we are always on the lookout for unique brands with a strong focus on a great guest experience, solid unit economics, and leadership in their category.” — Brett Wiles, CEO & CFO of Wiles’ Aloha Ventures

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hawaiian Bros, the award-winning, island-inspired restaurant concept, continues to expand its national footprint with a new development agreement that will bring 10 restaurants to Albuquerque, New Mexico and El Paso, Texas. Led by Brett and Blaine Wiles, Wiles’ Aloha Ventures, Inc. is a seasoned franchise group with extensive experience operating high-performing brands. They currently operate 17 Carl’s Jr. restaurants in California and New Mexico, and 40 Wingstop locations across New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington.

“As multi-brand operators, we are always on the lookout for unique brands with a strong focus on a great guest experience, solid unit economics, and leadership in their category. We believe Hawaiian Bros checks all the boxes,” said Brett Wiles, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Wiles’ Aloha Ventures. “With a simple but unique menu, providing high quality food and exceptional speed of service is a brand strength that is not easy to find. Strong average unit volumes are a natural result of this focus on quality and speed; and average unit volume is the engine that drives success in the restaurant industry.”

“Brett and Blaine bring an outstanding track record of operational excellence and community engagement,” Grant Kreutzer, Vice President of Franchise Development for Hawaiian Bros shared. “Their experience with high-volume drive-thru brands positions them perfectly to deliver on our promise of fresh island-inspired flavors served fast. We are thrilled to see the Aloha Spirit reach guests in Albuquerque and El Paso.”

With multiple flexible building formats, Hawaiian Bros continues to attract experienced multi-unit operators skilled in developing and operating inline locations, endcap drive-thrus, and smaller freestanding drive-thrus. The brand’s new 1,600 and 2,100 square foot prototypes, along with 350 square foot ghost kitchens, are designed to optimize 30-second service times at the window, driving efficiency and off-premise revenue growth.

Hawaiian Bros is known for its island-inspired Plate Lunch, which features juicy chicken or pork glazed with sweet, savory, or spicy sauces; macaroni salad; a bed of fluffy steamed white rice or vegetables; and for dessert, a smooth and tropical Dole Soft Serve®. The simple menu is prepared without freezers, fryers, or microwaves, using only the highest-quality, freshest ingredients.

For more information on franchising opportunities and how to join Hawaiian Bros' 'ohana, visit https://hawaiianbros.com/franchise.

About Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros, we are inspired every day to spread the Aloha Spirit. To show kindness and respect, and to treat everyone as ’ohana - like family - in everything we do. Founded on the principles of honor, inclusion, and gratitude, we respect the dignity and self-worth of every team member and guest. We value our differences and celebrate our common ground. And we say “mahalo” often, emphasizing the positives in our lives every day. Hawaiian Bros owns and franchises more than 60 restaurants across 10 states, sharing the Aloha spirit with communities nationwide. Since launching its franchise program in 2023, the brand has signed 18 development agreements with 11 experienced multi-unit operators to develop 250 additional locations across 50+ markets. Hawaiian Bros is seeking seasoned multi-unit franchisees interested in diversifying with an emerging brand, with growth opportunities available throughout the Mountain, Midwest, and Southeast regions—including Florida.

Hawaiian Bros has earned a variety of prestigious awards since opening in 2018, including the number one spot on Ingram’s Corporate Report of the Top 100 fastest growing companies and the number sixteen spot on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers 2025 list, among many others. For more information, visit www.hawaiianbros.com.

