Hawaiian Bros Strengthens National Footprint with Accelerated Franchise Growth

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hawaiian Bros Island Grill (Hawaiian Bros), the island-inspired brand known for its Hawaiian plate lunch, is entering a new era of accelerated franchise expansion. With nearly 15 new restaurants opened throughout 2025, the brand continues to build momentum amid a strategic development plan, its proven operations model and an unwavering commitment to food quality and authentic hospitality.

Currently providing restaurant franchise investors early access to a niche fast casual concept that is growing rapidly and backed by proven unit economics, Hawaiian Bros currently operates 70 restaurants across 12 states, and, that number will swell quickly with a growing development pipeline approaching 300 locations.

A recent development deal includes more than 30 locations for North Carolina, West Central Georgia and Northern Alabama. Standing to make a major impact on brand growth, the company signed the franchise agreement with MRCO, a well-known, multi-unit Taco Bell franchisee with more than four decades of restaurant operations experience.

This builds on earlier 2025 momentum in which Hawaiian Bros finalized commitments for more than 100 additional restaurants in key markets such as Chicago, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Houston and Atlanta.

“Our franchise growth strategy is focused on aligning with experienced, multi-unit operators who share our passion for operational excellence and creating a warm, welcoming presence for everyone in the community,” said Carey Malloy Bendoraitis, Chief Development Officer of Hawaiian Bros. “We’ve developed a model that’s simple, efficient and built for long-term success. It’s a system that fosters expansion while providing the fresh, craveable food and warm aloha spirit that defines our brand.”

In addition to the aforementioned development deal with MRCO, several multi-unit, multi-brand franchisees within the Hawaiian Bros system are opening more than five locations annually in the years ahead. Fueling this impressive expansion are key operations and performance distinctions epitomized by low overhead—lean teams of four to six employees run restaurants, drive-thru times of 30 seconds or less and systemwide AUVs of $2.5 million with top-quartile locations exceeding $3.5 million.

Looking ahead to 2026, Hawaiian Bros plans to expand into 15 more states and add more than 250+ units to its development pipeline. The brand’s real estate strategy focuses on drive-thru-forward prototypes, in-line and endcap conversions and select ghost kitchen models, offering franchisees flexibility and efficiency across diverse sites and markets. Development opportunities are now available in priority regions throughout the Midwest, Southeast and Mountain States.

“Hawaiian Bros attracts established operators with the infrastructure for dynamic multi-unit growth,” added Bendoraitis. “We’re not just building restaurants. We’re building lasting relationships with franchisees rooted in trust, shared success and the aloha spirit that makes our brand truly special.”

The Hawaiian Bros franchise opportunity is designed for seasoned operators with

proven success in restaurant or hospitality management. The brand’s ideal franchisees are established multi-unit owners with at least 10 years of experience managing legacy restaurant brands. Hawaiian Bros consistently attracts groups eager to diversify their portfolios and join a fast-growing, high-demand concept with minimal competition in its category.

For more information about franchising with Hawaiian Bros, visit hawaiianbros.com/franchising.

About Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros, we’re inspired every day to share the Aloha Spirit. It shapes how we work, connect, and grow together. Our core values of Mutual Respect, Harmony, Gratitude, Integrity, Innovation, and Fun guide how we show up for one another, our guests, and the communities we serve. We believe in doing what is right, showing appreciation often, and bringing curiosity, creativity, and joy to everything we do. Together, we create memorable experiences that invite guests to return and to share the Aloha Spirit with others. Hawaiian Bros owns and operates 70 restaurants serving the Aloha Spirit in 12 states across America.

Hawaiian Bros has earned a variety of prestigious awards since its founding in 2018, including a number one spot on Ingram's Corporate Report of the Top 100 fastest-growing companies and the number seven spot on QSR Magazine's 40/40 List of America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals. Hawaiian Bros has been named QSR Best Brands to Work For and is a multi-year Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers winner. For more information, visit www.hawaiianbros.com.

