Lydonia to Partner with Workday Ventures to Support Customer Adoption in Contract Lifecycle Management

WESTWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia, a leading professional services firm focused on AI and automation, today announced a strategic investment from Workday Ventures, the investment arm of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY). The investment will help fuel Lydonia’s expansion into Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) services, supporting Workday customers in streamlining complex contract workflows and unlocking greater operational efficiency.

As Workday’s Service Partner, Lydonia brings deep implementation expertise in intelligent document processing (IDP) and Agentic AI. This complements Workday’s modern CLM platform, powered by Evisort AI, which helps organizations surface insights from complex legal and business documents, accelerating actions across HR and financial operations while reducing risk.

“Contract Lifecycle Management is a high-impact opportunity for digital transformation, and Workday is delivering a platform built for the future,” said Kevin Scannell, Founder and CEO of Lydonia. “As an expert in Agentic AI and intelligent document processing deployments, we’re proud to bring our professional services expertise to Workday customers to help them deploy and automate contracting operations.”

This investment marks a significant milestone in Lydonia’s journey to transform how enterprises manage business processes through responsible, AI-driven innovation. As organizations navigate growing volumes of data, documents, and decisions, Lydonia is delivering the AI-driven services and expertise enterprises need to modernize contract operations at scale.

“We’re excited to partner with Workday Ventures to accelerate the future of work,” Scannell added. “Together, we’ll help organizations modernize operations, improve productivity, and make more informed decisions across the contract lifecycle.”

Lydonia joins the Workday Ventures portfolio alongside other innovative companies driving next-generation enterprise capabilities through AI and automation.

For more information about Lydonia's services and partnership with Workday, visit www.lydonia.ai.

About Lydonia

Lydonia is a digital transformation firm focused on AI and Automation. We help organizations reimagine their operations by designing and deploying advanced solutions that drive real business outcomes. With deep expertise in agentic AI and intelligent automation, Lydonia enables clients to move beyond task-level execution to orchestrated, end-to-end automations. Our growing focus in Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) builds on this foundation—helping enterprises modernize contract workflows and unlock greater efficiency.

www.lydonia.ai

