Family HVAC Now Proudly Offering Trane Products – American-Made Comfort and Performance for Greater Philadelphia Homes

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family HVAC, a trusted name in heating and cooling solutions for homes across Montgomery, Bucks, and Chester Counties and the Main Line, is proud to announce the addition of Trane systems to their lineup of premium HVAC products. With Trane’s commitment to manufacturing 100% in the USA, homeowners now have access to advanced comfort solutions that offer unmatched reliability, performance, and value, without the complications of tariffs or overseas delays.

Built in the USA. Backed by Value.

Trane systems are engineered and assembled right here in the United States, offering not only superior quality control but also shorter lead times and more predictable installation timelines. This is a game-changer for homeowners in the Greater Philadelphia area, where HVAC reliability is critical across four distinct seasons.

“We’re excited to bring Trane’s industry-leading, American-made systems to our customers,” said Farrel Shuster, Family HVAC owner. “As a locally owned business, we understand the unique demands of homes in this region. By choosing Trane, we’re giving our customers a product that matches our standards for performance and reliability, while supporting American manufacturing.”

Why Trane Stands Out

Imported HVAC systems often suffer from long shipping times and added costs due to international tariffs. Trane’s domestic production bypasses these issues entirely, delivering dependable comfort faster and without the surprise markups. Combined with Family HVAC’s personalized installation and service, Trane products represent a new standard in residential heating and cooling solutions.

Special Offer

To celebrate this exciting partnership, Family HVAC is offering many discounts, rebates, and incentives on select Trane systems. This exclusive offer makes it easier than ever for local homeowners to upgrade their HVAC System with the peace of mind that comes from American-made engineering and hometown service.

Serving Montgomery, Bucks, Chester Counties

Family HVAC’s team of local heating and cooling professionals brings years of experience working with homes throughout the region. Their in-depth knowledge of local architecture and climate patterns ensures each HVAC installation is tailored to deliver year-round comfort and efficiency. The team also proudly offers HVAC repairs in Wayne and the surrounding areas.

To learn more about Trane products or schedule a free estimate, visit https://familyhvac.com or call Family HVAC today.

