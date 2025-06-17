HR NOLA Named to Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces List

Annual list honors excellence in company culture and employee experience

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HR NOLA is thrilled to announce that it has been named to Inc. Magazine’s 2025 Best Workplaces list, which honors U.S.-based companies that are setting the standard for workplace success and cultivating exceptional cultures that empower employees and drive business forward.Featured on Inc.com , the 2025 list is the result of a rigorous evaluation process conducted by Quantum Workplace, a leading HR technology provider. Companies were selected based on a comprehensive employee survey that measured key workplace factors, including management effectiveness, benefits, professional development opportunities, and overall company culture. In total, 514 companies were recognized for their commitment to creating outstanding work environments, both in-person and remote.“At HR NOLA, we believe people are the greatest asset of any business, including ours,” said Amy Bakay, SHRM-SCP, founder and CEO of HR NOLA. “This is the third time we have received this honor from Inc., which validates what we’ve always known, that a strong, people-first culture isn’t just good for morale, it’s good for business. We’re proud to be recognized for the care we take in supporting our team and clients alike.”“Inc.’s Best Workplaces program celebrates the exceptional organizations whose workplace cultures address their employees’ welfare and needs in meaningful ways,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “As companies expand and adapt to changing economic forces, maintaining such a culture is no small feat. Yet these honorees have not only achieved it—they continue to elevate the employee experience through thoughtful benefits, engagement, and a deep commitment to their teams.”This latest accolade joins a growing list of honors for HR NOLA, which was also named the Face of HR in New Orleans Magazine’s annual Faces of New Orleans issue, a celebration of standout professionals shaping the city’s culture and business landscape.To view the full list of Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces, visit Inc.com.About HR NOLAHR NOLA is a progressive HR consulting and outsourcing firm built on the belief that strategic people practices drive business success. Founded by Amy B. Bakay, SHRM-SCP, HR NOLA partners with organizations to align people strategy with business performance. By delivering expert guidance in talent optimization, organizational design, and risk mitigation, the firm empowers companies to build resilient, high-performing cultures. Serving clients nationwide, HR NOLA provides fractional HR leadership and strategic workforce HR solutions that drive long-term growth and operational excellence. Learn more at hrnola.com.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com About Quantum WorkplaceQuantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

