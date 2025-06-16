This Season’s 'American Idol' Favorites to Headline 3rd Annual Franklin Summer Bash at The Factory on July 12

This is truly the ultimate summer concert event for fans of all ages!” — Brian Mayes, CEO of Frankland Events

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 3rd annual Franklin Summer Bash will return to Liberty Hall at the Factory at Franklin on Saturday, July 12th. The ultimate summer concert event will feature performances by this season’s favorite American Idol finalists, with confirmed performances by Thunderstorm Artis, Mattie Pruitt, Josh King, Kolbi Jordan, Canaan James Hill, Filo and Drew Ryn. Plus Kayko from last season will return as this year’s host and special guest performer. Tickets are on sale now at www.FranklinSummerBash.com This exciting live concert event has become an annual tradition, featuring finalists from the current season of American Idol, and getting major press coverage including TMZ Fans will be treated to up close and personal performances, with add-in VIP packages available offering a photo opportunity with the artists and exclusive keepsakes.Unlike previous years where the event was standing room only, Franklin Summer Bash now has theater seating for all tickets. Due to the demand, advance purchase is highly recommended as this event is expected to sell out.Fans traveling to the Nashville area for this event can take advantage of discounted hotel rooms at SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Franklin. A special rate of $169 is available for rooms booked by June 29th. To take advantage of this special offer, click here Last year’s event featured performances by American Idol finalists Jack Blocker, Kaibrienne, McKenna Breinholt, Kayko, Mia Matthews, Quintavious, plus a special appearance by The Voice finalist Maddi Jane. And the inaugural event in 2023 featured performances by 3 finalists from that season of American Idol: Runner-up Megan Danielle, Haven Madison and Tyson Venegas."We’re so excited to be bringing Franklin Summer Bash back to the Nashville market for the 3rd year in a row,” says Brian Mayes, CEO of Frankland Events. “This event gets bigger and better every year, and we’re thrilled about the incredible lineup we have planned for July - with even more American Idol finalists than ever before. This is truly the ultimate summer concert event for fans of all ages!”Franklin Summer Bash is produced by Frankland Events.For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.FranklinSummerBash.com . ​

