Campaign urges South Australians to stand up to ageism and stop elder abuse

Release date: 16/06/25

The Malinauskas Labor government has unveiled its latest campaign on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day to remind South Australians of the links between older people’s rights, ageism and elder abuse.

The Office for Ageing Well’s Elder Abuse Prevention: Tackling Ageism Campaign 2025 will run across social and digital media, including YouTube, radio and print until 13 July. About one in six older people in Australia are said to experience some form of abuse or mistreatment, and nearly two thirds don’t seek help.

In South Australia, the Adult Safeguarding Unit experienced a 13 per cent increase in contacts (3549) between 1 July 2024 and 31 May 2025, compared with the same period during 2023-24 (3091). This included a six per cent increase in reports to the Unit and a 19 per cent increase in enquiries.

During the 2024-25 period, 44 per cent of contacts to the unit resulted in a report of suspected abuse being taken. Reports are assessed and responded to in accordance with the Ageing and Adult Safeguarding Act 1995. The remaining 56 per cent of contacts to the Unit were taken as an enquiry, where tailored information and advice was given to assist the caller to undertake a safeguarding response where required.

The state government is committed to raising awareness of the importance of safeguarding the rights of older people, and preventing and responding to abuse and mistreatment, with legislation currently before the Parliament to strengthen existing laws. Tackling ageism is fundamental to safeguarding the rights of older South Australians. How we think and feel about older people influences how we act towards them and ourselves as we age.

Ageism has serious and far-reaching consequences for people’s health, wellbeing and human rights, and ageist attitudes can exclude older people and make them feel invisible.

Visit www.dhs.sa.gov.au/tacklingageism to learn more about ageism, the rights of older people and how to guard against elder abuse.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Seniors and Ageing Well Nat Cook

Our rights don’t change as we grow older. We still have the right to be safe and live independently with dignity.

When people discriminate based on age, it impacts older people’s health and wellbeing and can lead to exclusion and isolation, making them less willing to stand up for their rights.

We are committed to respecting and upholding the rights of older South Australians, and hope this campaign encourages people to think about how they treat the older people in their lives so they can stand up to ageism and help shut down the potential for mistreatment and abuse.

Additional information

Community members can check their own attitudes and beliefs about older people, and discover ways to challenge ageism, using the Age Positive Communications Toolkit and Bystander Action for Ageing Well Training at: www.dhs.sa.gov.au/tacklingageism.

If you suspect abuse or mistreatment of an adult who may be vulnerable, you can contact the Adult Safeguarding Unit on 1800 372 310 or go to www.adultsafeguardingunit.sa.gov.au to seek free confidential advice and support or to make a report.