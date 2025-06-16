Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio Featured in Arkansas Museum Exhibition as Artist and Educator

Althea Wiles' 2025 Art in Bloom installation "The Flowers Personified" features floral arrangements inspired by J.J. Grandville's anthropomorphized botanical illustrations. Photo credit: Tommy McFetridge, Courtesy of Crystal Bridges. Althea Wiles' 2025 Art in Bloom installation "The Flowers Personified" features floral arrangements inspired by J.J. Grandville's anthropomorphized botanical illustrations. Photo credit: Tommy McFetridge, Courtesy of Crystal Bridges. A close-up view of the museum description for "The Flowers Personified" by J.J. Grandville, the inspiration piece for Althea Wiles' 2025 Art in Bloom floral installation. Photo courtesy of ©AltheaWiles. Althea Wiles teaches participants in her "Floral Design FUNdamentals" workshop during Art in Bloom weekend, where attendees created arrangements inspired by Clara Driscoll's Wisteria Table Lamp. Photo courtesy of ©AltheaWiles. Althea Wiles teaches participants in her "Floral Design FUNdamentals" workshop during Art in Bloom weekend, where attendees created arrangements inspired by Clara Driscoll's Wisteria Table Lamp. Photo courtesy of ©AltheaWiles.

Althea Wiles serves as featured floral designer and educator for Crystal Bridges Museum's celebrated annual Art in Bloom event.

Grandville's books of anthropomorphized plants and flowers spoke directly to my passions of reading and floristry.” — Althea Wiles

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Althea Wiles, Northwest Arkansas floral designer and creative director of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio, proudly participated in the 2025 Art in Bloom exhibit at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art for the sixth year. As one of the featured florists selected for this annual celebration of art and nature, Wiles created a floral interpretation displayed in the museum's Garrison Lobby from May 23-26, 2025.

This year, Wiles drew inspiration from "The Flowers Personified" by J.J. Grandville, an illustration that perfectly married her twin passions of reading and floristry. The designer created her signature "floral ladies" using a sophisticated palette of hot pink anemone, various shades of pink ranunculus, and an artful collection of dianthus varieties including Green Trick dianthus, Sweet William, standard carnations, and miniature carnations.

"Grandville's books of anthropomorphized plants and flowers spoke directly to my passions of reading and floristry," Wiles explains. "Art in Bloom at Crystal Bridges is one of my favorite events of the year because designers are invited to create floral interpretations of artworks displayed in the museum. It's this beautiful intersection of fine art, botanical artistry, and community celebration."

Beyond her featured installation, Wiles expanded her involvement in the 2025 Art in Bloom programming by serving multiple roles within the event. As an official Florist Liaison, she assisted with the event by answering floral-related questions for the Crystal Bridges team. Additionally, she taught floral design classes as part of the Art in Bloom educational programming, including the popular "Floral Design FUNdamentals" workshop on May 24, where participants created vase arrangements inspired by Clara Driscoll's Wisteria Table Lamp. Wiles also hosted a floral popup featuring coordinating flowers as part of the Art in Bloom weekend festivities.

The Art in Bloom exhibit invited visitors to experience the museum as it came alive with breathtaking floral installations inside the galleries, lobbies and vibrant outdoor displays throughout the trails. From May 23-27, guests explored stunning floral designs inspired by indoor artworks, while outdoor installations remained on view until June 8 in celebration of Garden Week.

With over 30 years of experience in the floral industry, Wiles has become a respected fixture in the Art in Bloom exhibition. Her previous works have drawn inspiration from iconic pieces in the museum's collection, including Dale Chihuly's Azure Icicle Chandelier and Karen LaMonte's Dress Impression with Wrinkled Cowl. Each year, she brings fresh creative interpretations that elevate the relationship between flowers and fine art.

The 2025 Art in Bloom exhibit featured both established and emerging floral artists creating installations inspired by works from Crystal Bridges' renowned collection of American art. The celebration highlighted texture, color, shape, and beauty while bringing the museum and surrounding trails to life through the artful marriage of floristry and fine art.

About Althea Wiles:

Althea Wiles, founder of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio in the Ozark Mountains, brings three decades of masterful experience to every floral creation. At the helm of one of the region's most versatile floral businesses, she orchestrates 75-100 weddings annually while maintaining a thriving corporate events division and daily flower delivery service. Her studio's range extends from intimate celebrations to large-scale corporate installations serving clients across Northwest Arkansas and beyond.

With a Bachelor of Arts from Hendrix College and an Arkansas Master Florist Certification, Althea's expertise encompasses both timeless elegance and contemporary design. Her work, which has been featured in Homes & Gardens, The Knot, and Southern Living, demonstrates her ability to create personalized designs that reflect each client's unique vision. She is a regular contributor to the prestigious Art in Bloom exhibit at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, where her installations showcase the intersection of artistic vision and botanical expertise.

As a respected mentor in the floral industry, Althea shares her business expertise through a consulting program designed to help florists master the business side of floristry. Her sustainable design philosophy demonstrates how ethical sourcing and eco-friendly practices can enhance, rather than compromise, the artistry and profitability of floral design.

About Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio:

Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio, located in the heart of Northwest Arkansas, is dedicated to transforming everyday moments and special occasions into unforgettable memories through exquisite floral arrangements. With nearly 30 years of service to the community, the studio is known for its ability to address the unique needs and desires of customers, ensuring that every bloom tells a story.

Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio specializes in a wide range of floral services, including corporate events, weddings, elopements, sympathy flowers, and day flower deliveries. Additionally, the studio offers flower subscriptions, making it easy to bring the beauty of fresh flowers into homes and businesses on a regular basis.

Committed to sustainability, Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio integrates eco-friendly practices into its designs. The studio promotes the use of locally-grown, American flowers, supporting local growers and fostering environmental sustainability.

For more information, visit https://www.roseofsharon-eventflorist.com/. Follow on Instagram at @roseofsharonfloral.

