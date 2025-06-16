MDC invites families to learn about camping in Missouri on June 28 at Runge Conservation Nature Center

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Summer is the perfect time to get outside and adventure through Missouri’s great outdoors. From kayaking to camping, being outside brings families and friends together. Learn all about camping with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) at Runge Conservation Nature Center June 28 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. This free event will prepare families for a camping adventure of their own.

Camping is an incredible way to spark your family’s love for the great outdoors. Join MDC for a fun and interactive camping themed event where families will explore gear, learn essential skills, and dive into exciting hands-on activity stations. From pitching tents to making s’mores, this event is packed with everything you need to start your next outdoor adventure with confidence and joy. No registration is required, and all ages are invited.

Questions about this event can be sent to Sarah Easton at sarah.easton@mdc.mo.gov. Runge Conservation Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.