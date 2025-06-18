Veteran Launches Tactical Traveler Group to Help Fellow Military Members Access Discounted and Complimentary Vacations

John Renken

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran, entrepreneur, and advocate for military families, John Renken, is proud to announce the launch of Tactical Traveler Group, a bold new initiative designed to help U.S. veterans and their families access deeply discounted and complimentary vacations across the globe.The Tactical Traveler Group aims to bring rest, recovery, and reconnection to the brave men and women who have served our nation. Through strategic partnerships with resorts, cruise lines, and hospitality providers, the group is offering veteran-exclusive travel opportunities, along with a private network of resources, education, and guided travel support.“We served our country. Now it’s time we serve each other — by helping fellow warriors and their families see the world, reconnect with loved ones, and experience the peace they’ve earned,” said John Renken, founder of Tactical Traveler Group and former U.S. Army Ranger. “Too many veterans think travel is out of reach. We’re here to change that.”Tactical Traveler Group provides:Access to exclusive veteran travel discountsOpportunities for free vacations through sponsorship and corporate partnershipsA private veteran community focused on wellness, reconnection, and funGroup trips and retreats designed specifically for veterans, couples, and familiesTools and education to help veterans maximize travel rewards, perks, and programsRenken, who has spent years coaching entrepreneurs and leading veteran empowerment programs, now turns his focus to lifestyle enrichment for the military community. The Tactical Traveler Group is more than a travel agency — it’s a mission-driven movement to restore balance, joy, and new experiences to veterans’ lives.Veterans interested in joining the program or businesses looking to sponsor travel opportunities can visit the Tactical Traveler FB group for more information and to join the waitlist for upcoming destination announcements.Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1847523468916797 About John Renken:John Renken is a Veteran, tactical strategist, and Serial entrepreneur who has spent the past two decades helping warriors transition to civilian success. As the founder of Tactical Traveler Group, Renken continues his mission to uplift and empower the veteran community by creating unique, life-changing opportunities.Media Inquiries and Partnership Opportunities:Rob GarciaEmail: editor@shiftlifedesign.comPhone: (619)316-1856

