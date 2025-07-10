Kaliber Motors Files Patent for Inteli-Entry to Advance Smart Access for Last-Mile Commercial Logistics

Intelligence in Motion. Security by Design. Logistics with Purpose. (Concept rendering of the Kaliber Panther with Inteli-Entry patent filing.)

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Against the backdrop of evolving market dynamics and emerging technological frameworks, Kaliber Motors is steering into the future of last-mile commercial trucking with purpose and precision, charting its own course rooted in tactical resilience, intelligent automation, and disciplined engineering. From AI-augmented logistics to predictive automation, we’re not just building electric trucks, we’re engineering the secure mobility infrastructure that last-mile delivery demands.Kaliber doesn’t treat AI as a buzzword, it’s a discipline. From predictive diagnostics to adaptive routing, our integration of artificial intelligence reflects a clear purpose: to simplify operations, enhance security, and build smarter mobility systems. AI isn’t added for optics, it’s engineered as the infrastructure beneath every decision we automate.With AI integrated at its core, Kaliber continues its momentum in intelligent vehicle automation, advancing from its foundational technology Inteli-Cargo to the newly patented Inteli-Entry, a breakthrough system that transforms how commercial delivery vehicles manage cargo and access. By combining predictive analytics, biometric authentication, and automated control, Inteli-Entry sets a new benchmark for operational security and efficiency. Notably, Kaliber is the first to incorporate total sensor fusion, combining gesture, voice, and visual recognition systems into a single AI-reinforced learning platform for access automation.This patent reinforces Kaliber’s commitment to intelligent automation, laying the groundwork for scalable logistics systems that reduce wasted motion and secure cargo access. A typical last-mile delivery driver, whether behind the wheel of a FedEx, UPS, or regional fleet vehicle, spends an estimated 45 to 90 minutes each day manually opening and closing cargo doors. This repetitive motion drains time, energy, and efficiency. Inteli-Entry reclaims those lost minutes, converting them into increased deliveries per shift and measurable cost savings for fleet operators.As part of a broader ecosystem, including Inteli-Cargo, Inteli-Entry exemplifies Kaliber’s vision for smarter delivery workflows built around efficiency, sustainability, and precision engineering.Inteli-Entry delivers the following advanced capabilities:• Driver-Verified Ignition Control: Ensures vehicle activation is restricted to registered drivers, introducing a primary security layer that protects fleet assets and enforces accountability from ignition through delivery.• Intelligent Access Automation: Enables secure, contactless entry to the cabin and cargo bay through proprietary recognition technology, reducing manual interaction and streamlining operations.• Gesture-Based Door Activation: Enables authorized drivers to operate specific vehicle doors using intuitive gestures, enhancing operational speed, driver safety, and cargo access efficiency without physical interaction.• Streamlined Delivery Automation: Kaliber’s access system reduces driver workload and mitigates motion fatigue by automating frequent cargo interactions, accelerating delivery routes through intelligent, driver-aware automation.• Driver-Aware Door Locking and Closure: Automatically secures vehicle doors in response to driver movement, reducing cargo exposure, enhancing security, and maintaining uninterrupted delivery flow.• Intelligent Redundancy Protocols: If primary recognition methods are unavailable, the system activates secure backup authentication to maintain uninterrupted operation, preserving safety, access control, and delivery momentum in real-world conditions.• Environmental Robustness: Engineered to maintain reliable performance under adverse environmental conditions such as glare, fog, rain, dust, and low light, Inteli-Entry ensures system continuity and operational resilience across unpredictable delivery scenarios.“Securing access is no longer about locks and keys, it’s about intelligence, safety, and efficiency,” says Steven Braido, CEO of Kaliber Motors. “With Inteli-Entry, we’re developing smarter systems that minimize vulnerability, reduce wasted motion, and support a more ergonomic, driver-conscious workflow. Predictive access not only streamlines operations, it saves time, protects cargo, and elevates performance across commercial last-mile delivery vehicles.”Inteli-Entry positions Kaliber Motors at the forefront of intelligent mobility, adding a critical layer to its growing portfolio of AI-augmented logistics solutions. As the company scales its ecosystem of automated technologies, its patent strategy continues to drive competitive differentiation in a fast-evolving industry.As clean energy incentives face uncertainty, Kaliber isn’t slowing down, we’re doubling down on intelligent automation, predictive systems, and logistics resilience. “When the rules change, those with principle lead,” says Steven Braido. “Integrity is our edge, and boldness is our obligation.”Kaliber Motors is proving that innovation isn’t born from subsidies, it’s sparked by vision, courage, and grit. In the race to remake transportation, it’s the bold who dare to be different, and that’s what powers innovation. If you’re not leading, you’re lagging. And if you’re lagging, you’re losing.About Kaliber Motors:Kaliber Motors is a technology-driven electric vehicle company pioneering intelligent mobility solutions for the commercial sector. With a focus on automation, precision engineering, and domestically built systems, Kaliber is transforming last-mile logistics through purpose-built platforms that deliver performance, durability, and advanced digital infrastructure.From its flagship Kaliber Panther to breakthrough systems like Inteli-Cargo and Inteli-Entry, the company continues to set new standards for vehicle intelligence, secure automation, and scalable fleet innovation.For more information about Kaliber Motors and its electric commercial vehicles, visit us at:Forward-Looking Statement:As Kaliber Motors looks ahead, we are excited about future opportunities and remain committed to the pursuit of excellence and delivering value to our customers and stakeholders. Any statements contained in this press release that are not of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding anticipated performance, specifications, and future capabilities, shall be considered forward-looking statements. These statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including but not limited to deviations in performance, specifications, and other factors beyond our control.Contact Us:

Legal Disclaimer:

