Kaliber Motors Unveils Inteli-Cargo in Strategic Patent Filing to Drive Efficiency in Last-Mile Commercial Logistics

Concept rendering of the Kaliber Panther with Inteli-Cargo patent filing.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kaliber Motors is redefining commercial vehicle logistics with next-generation technology designed to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and intelligent mobility. By strategically positioning key patents, Kaliber Motors safeguards its innovations while pioneering advancements that shape the future of transport.At the core of this initiative is Inteli-Cargo, a breakthrough smart cargo management system that integrates intelligent scanning, AI-guided loading, and real-time spatial mapping. By assessing load attributes before placement, optimizing delivery sequencing, and tracking packages in 3D space, Inteli-Cargo gives fleet operators unprecedented control and visibility, streamlining last-mile operations and reducing delays.Key Capabilities Include:• Intelligent Cargo Scanning: RFID, barcode, and computer vision modules evaluate package dimensions and weight, and detect labeled handling instructions such as “Fragile” or “This Side Up” during loading.• Real-Time 3D Mapping: Cameras, radar, and optional lidar sensors construct a spatial model of the storage cabin, tracking every package in three dimensions.• AI-Guided Loading & Retrieval: The system calculates optimal placement based on delivery routes and package profiles, ensuring fast, ergonomic access at each stop.• Seamless Integration: Inteli-Cargo syncs with fleet telematics, GPS, and delivery manifests for full-stack logistics optimization.• Driver Interface: A touchscreen display and mobile app guide drivers with visual cues, alerts, and real-time cargo maps.From loading dock to doorstep, Inteli-Cargo empowers delivery teams with unprecedented control and clarity, reducing errors, streamlining workflows, and setting a new standard in last-mile efficiency."Progress demands vision, and technology should serve as the engine for relentless innovation," said Steven Braido, CEO at Kaliber Motors. "By strategically positioning our key innovations, we are fostering innovation, driving efficiency, and setting new industry benchmarks to ensure the future of mobility is built on intelligent, forward-thinking solutions."Kaliber Motors’ patent positioning not only strengthens its competitive edge but also fuels advancements in autonomous transport, cargo optimization, and energy-efficient mobility. This initiative reinforces Kaliber Motors as a leader in transforming the logistics landscape.About Kaliber Motors:Kaliber Motors is an electric vehicle manufacturer committed to revolutionizing transportation through sustainable, high-performance vehicles. By integrating cutting-edge technology, American-made components, and luxury design, Kaliber Motors is redefining industry standards for commercial vehicles while accelerating toward a cleaner, greener future.The launch of the Kaliber Panther marks a major milestone in the company’s pursuit of innovation, uncompromising performance, and sustainability, setting new benchmarks for the future of electric commercial mobility.For more information about Kaliber Motors and its electric commercial vehicles, visit us at:Forward-Looking Statement:As Kaliber Motors looks ahead, we are excited about future opportunities and remain committed to the pursuit of excellence and delivering value to our customers and stakeholders. Any statements contained in this press release that are not of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding anticipated performance, specifications, and future capabilities, shall be considered forward-looking statements. These statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including but not limited to deviations in performance, specifications, and other factors beyond our control.Contact Us:

