Handel's Ice Cream Expands Texas Footprint with New Prosper Location

First 100 Guests Receive Free Ice Cream for a Year at the Grand Opening on June 26

PROSPER, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handel’s Ice Cream , the iconic ice cream brand celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, continues its growth in Texas with the grand opening of its new Prosper location at 201 West Frontier Parkway on Thursday, June 26. To mark the occasion, starting at 11 a.m., the first 100 guests will receive Free Ice Cream for a Year*. The grand opening event will also feature a spin wheel with prizes and more!The new location will be led by local husband-and-wife duo Mike and Angela Davis, longtime Prosper residents with deep roots in the community. Mike is a former Microsoft software engineer and Chief Technology Officer at NIRVC who previously served on the Prosper Town Council, while Angela is a dedicated educator and current Executive Director of the American Speech and Debate Association. Together, the Davises coach for the Prosper Speech and Debate Club and are passionate about investing in local youth and leadership development.The idea for a Handel's in Prosper sparked during a casual conversation outside a McKinney Handel’s. "One day we were sitting in our car outside of the McKinney Handel’s eating ice cream and discussing what was next for our family," shared Angela Davis, Co-Owner of Prosper Handel’s Ice Cream. “Mike looked to me and said ‘I wonder what it would take to open one of these up in Prosper.’ I smiled at him and said I’d been waiting for him to ask that. We submitted our application for a franchise that same evening."“We love Prosper and we love Handel’s,” said Mike Davis, Co-Owner of Prosper Handel’s Ice Cream. “We are over the moon about the opportunity to bring Handel’s to our hometown.”The Prosper location spans 2,010 sq. ft. and offers pick-up, delivery with DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates, and catering services. Operating hours are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The location features classic and seasonal flavors such as Banana Cream Pie, Birthday Cake, Blue Monster, and Blueberry Cheesecake Chunk. Each Handel’s shop features 48 rotating flavors that are made in-store.For more information about Handel’s Prosper, including upcoming events, visit https://handelsicecream.com/store/prosper / or follow them on Instagram @handelsprosper or Facebook at @handels.prosper.*Must be 18 years or older to receive the Free Ice Cream for a Year offer.About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been in the business of making and selling ice cream, in stores every day, since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the Handel’s legacy was created by Alice Handel and Lenny Fisher, who grew the brand from a single Scoop Shop into a flourishing chain using abundant ingredients and upholding a commitment to quality. Our ice cream is made one batch at time, by hand at each location. There are 48 flavors available daily and more than 140 flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel’s has been named #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, one of the Top 10 Best Ice Cream Businesses by USA Today, and one of the Top 500 Restaurants in America by Nation’s Restaurant News, and the brand is also recognized by TasteAtlas for one of the top 100 Most Iconic Ice Creams of the World.Handel’s is ranked in Franchise Times’ Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States, and its “Fast & Serious,” a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 150 locations across 15 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise

